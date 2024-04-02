From BTS' Taehyung, Jungkook to Straykids: A Complete list of K- Pop winners list at 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards were held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, United States on Monday, April 1, 2024, and were hosted by American rapper and actor Ludacris. K-pop idols including BTS' Jungkook and Kim Taehyung along with fourth-generation group Stray Kids won some prestigious awards.

Founded in 2014, the award show honors the music that has been heard by listeners across iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the year. It recognizes the popular artists and music loved by the fans over the past year and winners are selected according to comprehensive performance data. The public can also participate in the voting in different categories.

So far, Taylor Swift has been the most nominated and awarded singer at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards with six wins and nine nominations.

Check out the complete list of K- Pop winners list at 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

BTS' Jungkook bagged the K-pop Artist of the Year & Best Music Video, making him the most-awarded Asian soloist in the history of iHeartRadio Music Awards. BTS' Kim Taehyung emerged as the first act in history to win the Favorite Debut Album category at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The Stray Kids emerged as the first fourth-generation group to take home the K-pop Album of the Year for their third Korean language studio album, 5-Star. The rookie K-pop groups, including NewJeans and FIFTY FIFTY, were also honored for their contribution to the music in the past year.

This list will look at all the K-pop winners at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards provided alongside the nominee list:

1) K-pop Artist of the Year: Winner - Jungkook

Nominations:

(G)I-DLE Stray Kids NCT Dream Jungkook Seventeen

2) K-pop Album of the Year: Winner - 5 Star by Stray Kids

3) Best New K-pop Artist for 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winner - New Jeans

Nominations:

BOYNEXTDOOR ZEROBASEONE NewJeans RIIZE xikers

4) K-pop Song of the Year: Winner - Cupid (Twin Version) by FIFTY FIFTY

Nominations:

Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers) by ATEEZ

Seven by Jungkook ft. Latto

Super Shy by NewJeans

Cupid (Twin Version) by FIFTY FIFTY

S-Class by Stray Kids

5) Best Music Video: (Socially Voted Category) Winner - Seven by Jungkook ft. Latto

Nominations:

3D by Jungkook ft. Jack Harlow Dance The Night by Dua Lipa FLOWER by JISOO Flowers by Miley Cyrus I'm Good (Blue) by Bebe Rexha and David Guetta Kill Bill by SZA La Bebe (Remix) by Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma Paint The Town Red by Doja Cat Seven by Jungkook ft. Latto TQG by Karol G and Shakira vampire by Olivia Rodrigo What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish

6) Best Fan Army: (Socially Voted Category) Winner - BTS ARMY

Nominations:

Agnation ATINY Barbz Beyhive Harries Livies Louies Niallers Rushers Selenators Swifties BTS Army

7) Favorite On Screen: (Socially Voted Category) Winner - j-hope IN THE BOX

Nominations:

Prince: The Final Secret Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé Save Me Jelly Roll Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour TLC Forever j-hope IN THE BOX Love To Love You, Donna Summer Louis Tomlinson All of Those Voices

8) Favorite Debut Album: (Socially Voted Category) Winner - Layover by BTS' Kim Taegyung

Nominations:

BTS' Kim Taehyung for Layover Jungkook for GOLDEN Megan Moroney for Lucky Chlöe for In Pieces Raye for My 21st Century Blues Renee Rapp for Snow Angel Tyler Hubbard for Tyler Hubbard Bailey Zimmerman for Religiously Lauren Spencer Smith for Mirror

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards were broadcast through television network FOX, iHeartsRadio stations, and applications. Many Western artists were also awarded for their significant contributions, including Cher and Beyoncé.

American singer and actress, Cher was awarded for her work in music and pop culture for over seven decades. Meanwhile, Beyoncé was honored with the Innovator Award for taking creative risks that promoted her status as a Global culture icon, changed the music, and influenced pop culture worldwide.

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards also had electrifying performances by many artists. These included Green Day, Justin Timberlake, Ludacris, Tate McRae, TLC, Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson, and others.