On March 26, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Herald Economy reported BTS' Jungkook as one of the biggest influences behind the reported spike in Samyang Foods' success and exports to the U.S. hypermarkets Costco and Walmart. It's one of the famous products Hot Chicken Stir-fried noodles/ramen Buldak Bokkeummyeon is the reason behind the high sales growth due to its global expansion. The noodles eventually became popular among netizens after Jungkook introduced them to his fans on Weverse.

Jungkook was spotted using Buldak Bokkeummyeon noodles and sauce for his Bulgari recipe, which garnered attention from the fans. Apart from Samyang Foods, other ingredients used were Nongshin Neoguri and Small Fire Mayo Perilla Oil Makguksu. It is considered one of the hottest dishes among the Z generation.

Samyang Foods' performance is expected to see an upward trend in increasing exports to the major markets in the United States due to the exposure provided by Jungkook. The food manufacturer is also planning to secure a new customer base in the U.S. market ahead of an expansion production capacity of over 30% by May 2024.

As the fans got to know about the news, they took to social media boasting about the idol's worldwide influence, which could eventually skyrocket a country's economy and several businesses. They also stated that he has been playing an important role in several other categories, including music, and clothes, and referred to him as a 'giant superstar.'

The fandom shared several snippets praising his global impact:

BTS' Jungkook becomes a cook in the military

BTS' Jungkook enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside fellow group member Jimin. The duo joined the duty as companion soldiers through a buddy system. They graduated from their five weeks of basic training and deployed to the Fifth Infantry Division.

Meanwhile, after being repeatedly promoted to Private First Class, the idol shared on Weverse that he has been cooking in the military. After a few days, major media outlets, including Yonhap News, confirmed that the idol was assigned the duty of a cook, creating a storm in South Korea as fans started re-making his famous recipes.

His food recipes, including Bulguri, Savory BulMayo Perilla Oil Makguksu, and others, are going viral on several social media platforms as fans are referring to him as Makguksu master and stating that he must be cooking well in the military.

Meanwhile, Samyang Foods is an international South Korean food manufacturer and the first-ever instant ramen company in the country.

BTS member is expected to be discharged by 2025 after concluding his military service for over eighteen months.