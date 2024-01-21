On January 20, 2024, an X user named @DavyWer shared details on their social media account about an alleged leak of BTS' Jungkook's military service diary by a senior in his unit on Instagram, causing concern among fans.

The golden maknae enlisted for mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside his bandmate Jimin. In South Korea, every able-bodied man is required to enlist for mandatory military service, which lasts for over eighteen months, depending on the department to which they are assigned.

As soon as fans learned about the alleged leak of BTS' Jungkook's military service diary by a senior in his unit, they quickly took to social media to express their concern about the same. Some fans stated that due to such incidents, they were worried about the golden maknae's privacy during the enlistment period. One user even tweeted about how they had anticipated something similar earlier on.

"Get them out of there I'm so serious. this is exactly what i was afraid of"

Expand Tweet

"This person better be punished": Fans are angry at BTS' Jungkook's privacy being allegedly invaded

Expand Tweet

The Twitter user @Davywer stated that one of their close South Korean friends had shared information about the aforementioned incident involving the alleged leak of Jungkook's military service diary by a senior from his own unit on Instagram.

The user also shared details about the incident, stating that the golden maknae's military service diary is not intended for public consumption and is reportedly meant to be uploaded to a Korean military service platform.

However, since the senior allegedly leaked the idol's military service diary on his Instagram account, without obtaining the authorities' prior permission, it has been reported that he will be arrested and reprimanded according to military law. The user explained:

"That is Jungkook's military service diary. The article is not to be viewed by the public. It will be updated on a server dedicated to the Korean military, which is not accessible to the public. However, Jungkook's military senior, who is serving in the same unit, leaked Jungkook's article on his Instagram without permission. We will arrest him and ask him to reprimand him under military law."

There is no information yet about whether the concerned senior manipulated the alleged leaked military service diary of the golden maknae or did it with the intention to harm the idol, as stated by the aforementioned user.

Meanwhile, upon learning about the incident, fans took to social media, demanding severe punishment for the senior involved and questioning the security and safety of the Standing Next to You singer.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many also felt that people should refrain from sharing military-related content about the group members to avoid compromising their well-being. Numerous individuals are currently praying for the golden maknae's safety and eagerly await more information on the matter.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The BTS member recently graduated from five weeks of basic training and has reportedly been deployed to his 5th Infantry Division to fulfill his remaining duties.