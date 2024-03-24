BTS’ Jungkook’s GOLDEN becomes the first album by an Asian act to have all tracks sell over 100K units in the US history

On March 24, 2024, BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN emerged as the first album by an Asian act to have all its tracks sell over 100k units in US history. He reportedly became the first Korean soloist to achieve the milestone.

GOLDEN is the debut studio album released through Big Hit Music on November 3, 2023. It features several prominent artists like Jack Harlow, DJ Snake, Usher, Major Lazer, Latto, and others. It features eleven songs, including Standing Next to You as the leading track. Banx & Ranx, Jon Bellion, DJ Snake, BloodPop, David Stewart, Andrew Watt, and others are some of the producers.

Jungkook is the first and only K-pop soloist to have 19 songs that sold over 100k units in the US

According to the Daily_JKUpdate on X, BTS' Jungkook is the first and only K-pop solo singer having 19 songs that sold over 100k units in the World's largest music market, the United States.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) has cited the USA as the World's largest recorded music market, per their 2022 annual data. The industry determines its ranking based on the retail value each region generates every year.

Apart from Jungkook's GOLDEN tracks, his solo releases, including Dreamers, Still With You, Stay Alive, Left and Right, MY You, Too Much, Euphoria, My Time, and Begin, have also sold over 100k units in the United States. While Seven (feat. Latto) and 3D (Jack. Harlow) have sold over 2 million and 1 million, respectively, Standing Next to You is rapidly heading towards the Millions club. The other songs to sell over one million units in the USA are Left and Right and Euphoria.

Below are the names of the songs and their units sold in the United States as per X user Daily_Jk update:

Seven — 2M 3D — 1M Standing Next To You - 800K Yes or No — 100K Hate You — 100K Please Don’t Change — 100K Shot Glass Of Tears — 100K Closer To You — 100K Somebody — 100K Too Sad To Dance — 100K Dreamers — 370K Still With You — 150K Stay Alive— 270K Left and Right — 1M My You — 100K Too Much — 100K Euphoria — 1M My Time — 500K Begin — 360K

As the information about the singer's latest achievement circulated on social media, fans were proud. They took to social media bragging about it and trending hashtags including, GLOBAL POPSTAR JUNGKOOK, CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK, BIGGEST ASIAN SOLOIST JUNGKOOK, and others. He can achieve the latest feat within less than five months after the release of his GOLDEN album.

The Golden Maknae began his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside Jimin. He joined the duty with Jimin as a companion soldier through a buddy system. The idol was deployed to the Fifth Infantry Division and reportedly promoted to First Private Class.