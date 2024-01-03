On January 3, 2024, Jungkook's brother, Jeon Jung-hyun shared on his Instagram story a picture of a white box containing the belongings of the GOLDEN singer that he sent to his family from the military as he no longer needs them there.

As soon as Jeon Jung-hyun shared the latest update regarding the Standing Next to You singer on his Instagram, fans became emotional and took to social media to discuss it. They mentioned that the picture moved them to tears as they missed the golden maknae. One user tweeted:

"I miss him so much now": Fans can't get enough of Jungkook's latest update

Jungkook enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside fellow group member Jimin, and a few pictures of him in his military uniform undergoing training have been circulating over the internet. Now that Jungkook's brother has provided a new update regarding the Standing Next to You singer, fans have sighed in relief.

On Jungkook's brother's Instagram story, he shared a picture of a white box containing his belongings, mainly his civilian clothes that the golden maknae had donned on the day of his enlistment. He has returned them to his family as he no longer needs them at the training center. On the box, a small figure of a military soldier has been painted with the following words,

"Proud Republic of Korea Army! I feel confident because of you."

A few users on social media have stated that after spending several weeks in the military, soldiers can send back their belongings to their families with the things and clothes they do not require in the military.

When fans saw Jeon Jung-hyun's latest Instagram story, they were overwhelmed. They took to social media to talk about how even the minor update about the Standing Next to You singer made them emotional. They stated they are missing Jungkook more now and are proud of him at the same time for sincerely serving his country, South Korea.

Meanwhile, fans also considered how the Standing Next to You singer's family might have felt about it and stated that it must have been an emotional moment for them.

In recent news, the golden maknae bagged a Bonsang at the 33rd Seoul Music Awards, and BTS won their 27th World Trend Artist award.

The golden maknae will serve in the military for eighteen months and is expected to return by 2025.