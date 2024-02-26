“We will wait for season 2!”: ARMYs emotional as Suga bids farewell to Suchwita Season 1 with a heartwarming message

On February 26, 2024, BANGTAN TV released the final episode of BTS' Suga's talk-show Suchwita, where Jang Yi-jeong appeared as the guest. The duo shared many insightful and emotional conversations that left the viewers sad, while Suga's heartwarming message for fans also moved them to tears.

Starting on December 5, 2022, Suga's talk-show Suchwita featured twenty-seven episodes. The series involved the idol inviting different celebrity guests to his show and having heartfelt conversations while enjoying their favorite liquor.

After watching Yoongi's heartwarming message bidding adieu to fans as the first season of Suchwita concluded, fans were overwhelmed with emotions and took to social media to express themselves. One user tweeted that they would be waiting for a second season.

As Suga's Suchwita concluded with Jang Yi-jeong being the last guest of the show, the singer wondered if he would return with a second season by the end of the episode. He also shared a heartwarming speech that touched the audience's hearts.

The idol kicked off by stating that it wouldn't be a long speech and delved into how, if the fans waited for a while, they would be able to see the seven members of the group running around the stage again. He further mentioned that he had imagined holding concerts with his group members many times and assured fans that if they opened their eyes after a long time, they would witness that scene as well.

He ended his speech by expressing his gratitude and applauding everyone for their efforts.

"I don't want to make a whole speech, but if you just wait a little bit, you'll be able to see the SEVEN of us running around the stage again. I've imagined that day a lot. If you open your eyes one day, we'll probably be there. Because our team, BTS, has always been that kind of team. Anyway, thank you so much and great job everyone."

Soon, the excerpt from episode 27 of Suchwita went viral on social media, and fans were overwhelmed with a diverse range of emotions. While some appeared sad about season one ending, others were moved by Suga's speech.

They stated that, similar to Min Yoongi, they were also waiting for the seven members of the group to reunite someday, and they would patiently pray for their safe return. Many fans also expressed their wish that after Suga and other members of the group completed their mandatory military service, they would come back for a second season of the talk-show, and they hoped to see them holding concerts again.

Min Yoongi enlisted for his mandatory military service on September 22, 2023, and is expected to be discharged in 2025 after serving for eighteen months.