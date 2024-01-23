"This doesn't make sense to me": Internet reacts to new defense ministry's reported proposal to mandate South Korean trans women military service

The South Korean Government's Defense Ministry is planning to enact a proposal for South Korean trans women to be required to join the military and serve their country. The proposal has since received various reactions from the internet, with some shocked, enraged, and some concerned about the individuals involved.

According to the proposal, currently in the pre-announcement phase, trans women who have not received hormone therapy for over six months are required to enlist for their mandatory military service, evoking diverse reactions from social media users.

Some users even stated that compelling trans women to serve just because they are not undergoing hormone therapy does not make sense to them.

Netizens react to South Korean trans women being reportedly compelled to join the mandatory military service

In South Korea, every able-bodied male citizen is required to enlist for their mandatory military service for a period ranging from eighteen months to two years, typically between the ages of 18 and 31. Male citizens will be assigned to their particular unit after receiving basic military training.

As per Koreaboo, on January 19, 2024, the South Korean Defense Ministry declared its plan to amend the law concerning the conscription examination, determining men's eligibility for military service.

Under the new rule, trans women who have not been consistent with their hormone therapy sessions will have to enlist for mandatory military service and will be categorized as grade 4. They will serve as social service personnel instead of being stationed on the actual battlefield as active-duty soldiers.

If the new rule is implemented, trans women who have not undergone hormone therapy consistently for six months will complete three weeks of basic training, conclude their social service and then participate in the reserve forces, undergoing training alongside active-duty soldiers.

The Defense Ministry asserts that individuals not facing any gender dysphoria can handle social service duties in the military, citing this as a reason for amending the current conscription examination.

Netizens soon took to social media, expressing concerns about the safety of Korean trans women and the potential insults they might face if forced to enlist in mandatory military service. Some are also worried about the lack of facilities for Korean trans women in military boot camps, particularly regarding group showers.

The Korean Ministry of Defense has also taken public opinion into consideration regarding the proposal and announced that they will ensure better protection for Korean trans women if the amended rule passes through the National Assembly.