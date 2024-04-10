Kim Soo-hyun, Cha Eun-woo, and others top the April Drama Actor Brand Reputation

On April 10, 2024, the South Korean media outlet OSEN reported that Kim Soo-hyun, Cha Eun-woo, and other celebrities topped the April Drama Actor Brand Reputation rankings. The Brand reputation index list was announced by the Korean Business Research Institute.

While Kim Soo-hyun, featuring in the ongoing Netflix series Queen of Tears, topped the rankings with a brand reputation index of over 4,673,000, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo bagged the second place with a brand reputation index of 4,421,563. The actors were followed by Moon Sang-min, Kim Ji-won, Kim Nam-joo, and others.

Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won created buzz with Queen of Tears in April

The Korean Business Research Institute, also known as the Korea Corporate Reputation Institute, surveyed the actors who created a buzz in April for the Drama Actor Brand Reputation list. The survey measured 41,037,372 brand big data of the 50 actors featured in dramas from March 10, 2024, to April 10, 2024.

The brand reputation index is an indicator with which one can measure the positive and negative evaluation, the interests of media and consumers, the popularity of the topic in the community, and how fans are reacting.

The survey took into account different factors, such as consumer brand participation, media and traffic volume, community volume, interaction, media coverage, and participation. The drama actor brand big data has been reduced by 28.51% in April 2024, in comparison to last month's big data (March 2024).

Kim Soo-hyun ranked No.1 on the April Drama Actor Brand Reputation with an index of 4,673,781. The highest ranking terms and phrases in the actor's keyword analysis included, Kim Ji-won, Queen of Tears, viewership ratings, heart-flutter, heart skip a beat, handsome, and others. He also received 89.55 percent of positive reactions from the netizens.

Meanwhile, Cha Eun-woo, who is currently featuring in the psychological drama, Wonderful World, bagged the second position with a brand reputation index of 4,421,563, participation index of 966,666, media index of 977,734, communication index of 1,269,264, and community index of 1,207,539.

Next on the list is Moon Sang-min who secured the third position with a brand reputation index of 2,443,068. He was recently featured in the romance drama, Wedding Impossible and had a participation index of 322,393, a media index of 481,467, and a communication index of 720,719, respectively.

Kim Ji-won bagged the fourth position with a brand reputation index of 2,362,540 followed by Kim Nam-joo at the fifth position and a brand reputation index of 1,720,024.

Both Kim Ji-won and Kim Soo-hyun have been dominating the April Drama Actor Brand Reputation list due to their ongoing drama Queen of Tears. The series has been receiving positive responses from viewers and has climbed to the No.1 positing on Netflix's Top 10 Global Non-English shows between March 25 and March 31, 2024.

The 30 actors who topped the April Drama Actor Brand Reputation are as follows:

Kim Soo-hyun Cha Eun-woo Moon Sang-min Kim Ji-won Kim Nam-joo Lee Bo-young Kim Kang-woo Ji Hyun-woo Im Soo-hyang Park Hyung-sik Kwank Dong-yeon Kim Ha-neul Park Shin-hye Lee Seol Lee Yoo-bi Lee Joo-bin Im Se-mi Jang Seung-jo Ham Eun-jung Yeon Woo-jin Kwon Na-ra Lee Chung-ah Oh Hyun-kyung Uhm Ki-joon Lee Moo-saeng Won Mi-kyung Joo-won Bae Yoon-kyung Baek Sung-hyun Oh Seung-ah

The other actors who were involved in the rankings include Jun Lee, Lee So-yeon, Park Yoon, Yoon Hae-young, Yoon Sun-woo, Kong Seong-ha, Park Seong-hoon, Ha Yeon-ju, Cha Hwa-yeon, Kim Do-wan, Oh Chang-seok, Lee Min-jae, Jang Se-hyun, Lee II-hwa, Yoon Jong-hoon, Oh Se-young, Shin Eun-kyung, Kang Byul, Yoo In-su, Park Sang-won, and others.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo-hyun, with his versatile acting skills, has bagged a nomination at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards for the Best Actor in Drama Category. The prestigious awards will be held on May 7, 2024, at 5 PM KST at the Convention and Exhibition Center, Samseong-dong, Gangnam-gu district.

Kim Soo-hyun's Queen of Tears and Cha Eun-woo's Wonderful World are available to stream on Netflix and Disney Plus, respectively.