Queen of Tears tops Netflix Global Top 10 for Non-English shows, garnering 4.3 million views

On April 3, 2024, Netflix officially announced through their website that the drama Queen of Tears topped the Global Top 10 for non-English shows, garnering over 4.3 million views. The series ranked in the top 10 in over 41 countries and had cumulative views of over 4,300,000 for the week between March 25 and 31.

In the specific week between March 25 and 31, the romance and comedy drama garnered over 41,400,000 hours of viewing. It topped the Netflix Global Top 10 Rankings in the fourth week since the series started.

Between March 25 and March 31, the two episodes of the ongoing drama were aired on Netflix and tvN, respectively. Episodes 7 and 8 were aired on March 30 and 31, 2024, respectively.

Queen of Tears takes the world by storm with its appealing storyline

Queen of Tears delves into the life of a married couple who went through a series of crises and tried to keep their relationship intact. Baek Hyun-woo (played by Kim Soo-hyun) hails from the village of Yongduri and becomes the legal director of Queens Group.

Meanwhile, Queens Group's department stores are headed by Hong Hae-in (played by Kim Ji-won), who falls in love with Hyun-woo while working as an intern at her company. The duo ended up marrying each other. However, trouble arose when Hae-in succumbed to a mysterious disease, and Hyun-woo decided to get a divorce from her.

The first episode of Queen of Tears aired on March 9, 2024, through Netflix worldwide and tvN in South Korea. The ongoing comedy and romance drama has been helmed by directors Kim Hee-won and Jang Young-woo and penned by screenwriter Park Ji-eun.

The series features talented actors, including Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won, who have been taking the viewers through a rollercoaster of emotions through their onscreen chemistry. The other cast includes Park Sung-hoon, Kwak Dong-yeon, Lee Joo-bin, and others.

Song Joong-ki's cameo appearance also led to the increase in viewership. The actor made a guest appearance in episode 8 of Queen of Tears, where he played the role of Hong Hae-in's divorce lawyer.

Several posts from the episodes were shared on social media, showcasing the popularity of the Hallyu actor. The hashtag 'QueenoftearsEp8' surpassed over 201k tweets when Song Joong-ki made his much-awaited cameo appearance.

Episode 8 ended as Hae-in's family took shelter in Hyun-woo's village, as all of their property and shares had been acquired by Yoon Eun-sung and Moh Seul-hee through a well-planned conspiracy.

According to Nielsen Korea, Queen of Tears continues to dominate the viewership ratings domestically. Episodes 7 and 8 aired on March 30 and March 31, 2024, and recorded 12.84% (nationwide) and 14.048% (Seoul) and 16.143% (nationwide) and 17.886% (Seoul) viewership ratings, respectively.

Queen of Tears remained in the top 10 in 41 countries on Netflix. In America, the series continued to rule the rankings in regions, including Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Venezuela, and others.

It remained in the No. 1 position in several Asian countries on the Netflix Global Top 10 rankings, including Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, and Vietnam. The drama countries remain in the top 10 positions in other regions, including India, Jordan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Oman, the Maldives, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Hong Kong, and others.

In Europe and Africa, it topped the Netflix rankings in Romania and Nigeria, respectively.

Meanwhile, the other shows that remain under the Top 10 Non-English shows on the American streaming service include Physical: 100 Season 2, The Great Indian Kapil Show: season 1, Bandidos season 1, Iron Reign season 1, SPY X FAMILY season 1, Furies season 1, My Hero Academia season 1, and the Signal.

The drama began with single-digit ratings of 5.9% domestically and since then has only showcased an upward trend in the viewership ratings. It has created its own highest ratings for four consecutive weeks in both Seoul Metropolitan areas and nationwide.

Queen of Tears has secured the top spot in its time slot throughout all the domestic channels, including terrestrial and broadcasting.

Episodes 9 and 10 will be aired on April 6 and April 7, 2024, respectively. It will be available to stream for international viewers on Netflix and domestically on tvN and TVING.