“Really happy to be able to appear in this work”: Dieter Hallervorden, renowned German actor & director on his guest appearance on Queen of Tears

On March 24, 2024, the renowned German actor, director, and writer Dieter Hallervorden made a guest appearance on the ongoing Netflix series Queen of Tears episode 6.

According to Mydramalist, the official synopsis for the romance and comedy drama is as follows:

"Baek Hyun Woo, who is the pride of the village of Yongduri, is the legal director of the conglomerate Queens Group, while chaebol heiress Hong Hae In is the “queen” of Queens Group’s department stores. Queen of Tears will tell the miraculous, thrilling, and humorous love story of this married couple, who manage to survive a crisis and stay together against all odds."

The German actor also shared his experience working with the cast and stated to tvN, as translated by soohyunupdates on X:

Expand Tweet

"Really happy to be able to appear in this work."

Dieter Hallervorden wants to film in South Korea after appearing in Queen of Tears

Expand Tweet

In episode 6 of Queen of Tears, Dieter Hallervorden made a guest appearance and acted alongside the leads, Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won. Kim Soo-hyun played the role of Baek Hyun-woo, while Kim Ji-won chronicled the character of Hae-in in the drama.

While Hyun-woo and Hae-in were crying in each other's embrace, Dieter Hallervorden appeared, where he commented that the duo looked like they were madly in love with each other. He requested them to hug each other somewhere else and that his wife was also waiting for him at home. In response, the duo was embarrassed, and Hae-in replied they were sorry and left the place.

Dieter Hallervorden shared his experience of appearing in Queen of Tears with tvN and commented he was glad to appear in the drama. Though he appeared for a short duration, the set and staff were well-organized and kind. He talked about how he felt comfortable and would love to film in South Korea again if he gets the opportunity.

The German actor stated as translated by X user @soohyunupdates:

"My name is Dieter Hallervorden. I've been acting in Germany for about 63 years. I run two theaters in Berlin, and there's another theater in the city where I was born. I've worked on many dramas and movies, and someone told me it would be great if I became famous in Korea. So, I was really happy to be able to appear in this work. The filming went really quickly, which surprised me."

He further stated:

"Everything was well organized. I think there's a lot to learn from the German drama system compared to the Korean system. Also, the staff were very kind to me, and I felt very comfortable filming. Unfortunately, my appearance was very short, but if I have the opportunity to film in Korea again, I would love to participate anytime. Thank you."

Queen of Tears episodes 7 and 8 are slated to premiere on March 30 and March 31, 2024, respectively. It will be available to stream on Netflix.