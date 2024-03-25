Kim Soo-hyun makes a strong comeback as Queen of Tears hits 16.2% viewership ratings

On March 24, 2024, Kim Soo-hyun's ongoing romance and comedy drama, Queen of Tears, released its sixth episode, achieving its highest viewership ratings in double digits. The actor thus made a strong comeback after three years of hiatus with the series, reaffirming his popularity in South Korea.

According to Mydramalist, the official synopsis for Queen of Tears is as follows:

"Queen of Tears” will tell the miraculous, thrilling, and humorous love story of this married couple, who manage to survive a crisis and stay together against all odds."

Kim Soo-hyun's return: Queen of Tears achieves impressive viewership ratings

According to Nielson Korea, Queen of Tears debuted with a viewership rating of 5% nationwide and 6.4% in metropolitan areas for its premiere episode on March 9, 2024. Since then, the drama has experienced a remarkable surge in popularity, culminating in the latest episode 6 achieving a viewership rating of 16.2%.

For episode 6, the drama averaged a viewership rating of 15.2% in metropolitan households and 14.1% nationwide. It attained peak ratings of 16.2% and 15.1%, respectively, setting new records for the series nationwide and metropolitan areas. The drama also ranked first in its time slot across the channels.

In addition to its domestic success, Queen of Tears has entered Netflix's Global Top 10 and ranked 3rd among non-English TV shows. Many fans and media outlets have cited Kim Soo-hyun's solid comeback as the reason for the drama's success. He last appeared in the Coupang Play drama One Ordinary Day in 2021.

Kim Soo-hyun has emerged as the best 'hot icon' in the entertainment industry. After a three-year hiatus, he succeeded in increasing the viewership ratings of Queen of Tears, captivating audiences both internationally and domestically. He is also referred to as the 'King of Buzz' by the media.

In the series, Kim Soo-Hyun portrays Baek Hyun-woo, a married man who wants to get a divorce from his wife Hae-in due to their growing differences. However, he decides not to get a divorce after discovering that she has been diagnosed with a rare disease and has only three months to live.

Reportedly, Kim Soo-hyun charges $423,000 per episode, and his net worth is estimated to be around $117 million. He has bagged several prestigious accolades, including four Baeksang Arts Awards, the Blue Dragon Film Award, and two Grand Bell Awards.

Queen of Tears's episodes 7 and 8 are scheduled to air on March 30 and March 31, 2024, respectively. Both episodes will be available for streaming on Netflix.