Mercedes-Benz Korea announces its support for the production of tvN’s Queen of Tears, set to showcase 9 representative vehicles

Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won's Netflix series, Queen of Tears, has been the talk of the town ever since the pilot episode premiered on March 9, 2024. The show's first four episodes have captivated viewers and dominated the internet chatter thus far. Furthermore, the high-budgeted K-drama took a year to be filmed due to various scenes being shot across Europe.

Actor Kim Soo-hyun, who has been Mido's Asia ambassador since 2020, has been exhibiting a chic and sophisticated look in Queen of Tears by donning a variety of watches from the brand such as the Baroncelli Chronograph Moonphase. Mido is a Swiss brand renowned for its selection of luxury watches. The Baroncelli Chronograph Moonphase is priced at $3028.63 or 4.5 million KRW.

In addition, Mercedes-Benz Korea is also reportedly set to showcase nine cars throughout the drama. The roster includes the exclusive Mercedes-AMG EQS electric sedan ($295106.67 or 394.7 million won) and the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class ($409549.72 or 547.8 million won), which are considered the pinnacle of luxury flagship sedans.

All the cars being showcased in Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won's upcoming drama, Queen of Tears

The nine Mercedes-Benz cars showcased in Queen of Tears include two Maybach and S-Class models, three high-performance electric cars and roadsters, and four other major electric cars.

The purpose of the production and car assistance is to draw attention to the drama's central characters and to show potential buyers how appealing Mercedes-Benz's flagship models are.

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC, the brand's first high-performance electric car, and the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 4MATIC, a luxury roadster, are reportedly seen driven by Baek Hyun-woo in Queen of Tears. Meanwhile, Kim Ji-won's character Hong Hae-in is seen driving a Mercedes-Maybach S 580 4MATIC, a premium flagship sedan. The car is currently priced at 433.4 million won or $323,979, approximately.

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC is worth $295074.08 or 394 million won. Furthermore, the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 4MATIC is priced at $316752.99 or 423.8 million won.

Furthermore, antagonist Park Sung-hoon's character, Yoon Eun-seong, is seen driving the luxurious Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which is worth $207154.05 or 277.16 million won. In the drama, Yoon Eun-seong is reportedly a top merger and acquisition dealer who takes care of the wealth of chaebols and millionaires.

Additionally, Mega MGC Coffee is shown in the Netflix drama Queen of Tears as the daily coffee brand that Kim Soo-hyun's character Baek Hyun-woo prefers. In a moment from episode 3, Baek Hyun-woo and his subordinate Kim Yang-ki, are reportedly seen chatting over an iced americano from Mega MGC Coffee.

Furthermore, the lead pair's wedding rings have caught the eye of the viewers. The exclusive engagement rings of Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won in the Netflix series are from Bulgari's Serpenti Collection.

Kim Soo-hyun is seen wearing the Serpenti Viper wedding band in 18-kt white gold, priced at £1,300 or 2.2 million won each. Meanwhile, Kim Ji-won's Serpenti Viper wedding band with diamonds is priced at £5697.69 or 9.7 million won.

Queen of Tears, which premiered on March 9, has left no stone unturned to exhibit the lavish lives of the chaebol heiress of the Queens Group. Episode 4 of the drama opened with a 13% viewership rate worldwide, which is the highest for any K-drama so far in 2023 and 2024.

Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won's impeccable acting as the billionaire married couple who have fallen out of love has been praised by viewers globally. Queen of Tears will release episode 5 on March 23 and episode 6 on March 24 on Netflix.