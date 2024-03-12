"CURRENTLY OBSESSED": Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won dominate social media after the release of their Netflix drama 'Queen of Tears'

On March 9, 2024, Netflix premiered Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won. The drama marks the return of South Korean heartthrob Kim Soo-Hyun after three years of hiatus. According to Nielsen Korea, Queen of Tears debuted with a 5.9 percent national rating.

According to the most recent poll conducted by FUNdex, the official platform of Good Data Corporation, the tvN and Netflix drama has been the most talked-about TV-OTT integrated drama during the first week of March 2024. Since the release of its first two episodes, social media chatter has been dominated by Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won's impeccable chemistry, acting prowess, and unique plot.

The role reversals in the ongoing drama have delighted viewers as it shows Kim Ji-won as an icy and capable chaebol heiress while Kim Soo-hyun is seen as a husband who hasn't found his place among his in-laws, who look down on him.

"Give these two all the acting awards": Netizens can't get enough of Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won from Queen of Tears

In addition to taking first place, the drama had a topicality score about 2.5 times greater than the previous tvN drama Captivating The King, which aired in the same time slot as Queen of Tears. Furthermore, Pyramid Game on TVING came in second, with a significant 37.1% increase in topicality last week.

Meanwhile, both Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won demonstrated their enormous popularity by claiming the first and second places, respectively, in terms of topicality. Since the beginning of the show, viewers have been complimenting their compelling performances and chemistry.

Wedding Impossible on tvN and Wonderful World starring Cha Eun-woo and Kim Nam-joo on MBC and Disney+ are important additions that came in fourth and fifth, respectively, in terms of being some of the most talked about K-dramas online.

To identify the most competitive program of the week, FUNdex covered TV dramas and OTT original series scheduled for streaming or release between March 4, 2024, and March 10, 2024. The survey also examined program-related data from news articles, videos, SNS platforms (social media), and VON (Voice of Netizen) while also considering netizens' reactions to the information.

Online users have been raving about Queen of Tears and its lead couple for days, which also resulted in the drama garnering an 8.7% viewership index. In addition, tvN released a behind-the-scenes video on March 12, 2024, which showed the off-camera camaraderie between Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won.

Fans were delighted to watch the lead pair being great friends off-camera, which fuelled their anticipation for the upcoming new episodes.

Kim Ji-won plays the chaebol princess Hong Hae-in while Kim Soo-hyun plays her husband Baek Hyun-woo, a law graduate from Seoul National University. After falling in love, Hae-in and Hyun-woo get married but everything changes after that. Three years later, the couple is as distant from one another as strangers and is often seen arguing even at work.

Meanwhile, Hae-in's family treats Hyun-woo as an outsider, which further contributes to the pair's deteriorating relationship with one another. However, the story focuses on Hae-in's illness due to which she has only three months to live. Although Hyun-woo is happy about his wife's impending death and being free from her and her horrible family, fate has other plans.

Queen of Tears will release episodes 5 and 6 on March 15 and 16, 2024, respectively, on both tvN and Netflix.