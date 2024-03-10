"First episode and already serving": Viewers in awe as Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won share over 10 kissing scenes in Netflix drama 'Queen of Tears'

The eagerly awaited new drama Queen of Tears premiered on Netflix on March 9, 2024, starring South Korean stars Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won. The pair initially captivated viewers with their potent chemistry, leaving them in amazement. In its pilot episode, the new tvN drama boldly created a big splash on the small screen by featuring an astounding ten kissing scenes.

With those passionate moments, the drama alluded to the intricate and intense bond that will develop between their characters throughout the show. Fans flooded X with their amazement and expressed their excitement.

Queen of Tears is a romantic K-drama that chronicles the story of a cold-hearted chaebol heiress and her husband—from a humble background—as they attempt to stay together against all circumstances. It was written by Park Ji-eun (Crash Landing on You) and directed by Jang Young-woo (Sweet Home) and Kim Hee-won (Vincenzo).

"MELTED MY HEART": Netizens swoon over the romantic scenes of Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won from Queen of Tears

Meanwhile, as episode 1 kicked off, viewers were treated to a romantic montage of the lead couple's honeymoon in Germany. Kim Soo-hyun plays Baek Hyun-woo while Kim Ji-won portrays the icy chaebol heiress Hong Hae-in in the ongoing Netflix and tvN series. The duo are often seen holding hands, hugging, and kissing each other as they explore Germany.

According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of Queen of Tears garnered 5.853% of viewers nationally despite its intense beginnings. The episode then took a different turn as Hong Hae-in and Baek Hyun-woo were shown in an unhappy marriage with separate bedrooms.

However, the constant dose of Kim Soo-hyun cribbing and crying about being stuck in an unhappy marriage kept the comedy high in the drama. Netizens were in for a peal of laughter as the well-known actor Oh Jung-se made a big-time appearance in the first episode of Queen of Tears. Earlier, he had portrayed Kim Soo-hyun's brother in the popular series It's Okay to Not Be Okay.

In the cameo, Oh Jung-se was depicted as a clinical therapist who was seen consulting Baek Hyun-woo and trying to understand the cause of his distress and depression. Oh Jung-se's humorous facial expressions added even more laughter to the comedy as Baek Hyun-woo explained how much he hated his wife and in-laws for constantly criticizing and humiliating him.

Nevertheless, fans were stunned mainly by the abundance of kissing scenes in the "first 5 minutes" of the drama, hilariously compared to other K-dramas known to show the primary lead kiss after eight to nine episodes. Here's how they reacted:

Hong Hae-in (Kim Ji-won) and Baek Hyun-woo (Kim So-hyun) are viewed as intimidating and towering personalities in the current Netflix drama Queen of Tears. She is in charge of a vast array of department stores, and he is the director of a legal department for supermarket chains after a high-profile wedding that made them a couple of the century.

The drama has left viewers wondering about its genre, speculating if it would be a romantic comedy that would make them warm and fuzzy at the end of an emotionally cathartic narrative.

Queen of Tears premiered its first episode on Netflix and tvN on March 9, 2024, and the second on March 10.