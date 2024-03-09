“Moon brothers reunion”: Fans excited as Oh Jung-se is all set to make a cameo appearance alongside Kim Soo-hyun in ‘Queen of Tears’

One heartwarming reunion is on the charts, and fans can't stop smiling about it. Kim Soo-hyun's latest drama, Queen of Tears, scheduled to air on March 9, 2024, is all set to feature a special cameo appearance by his beloved on-screen brother, Oh Jung-se. The announcement of the latter's participation was made on March 8 by Naver, sending fans into an excitement frenzy.

The above news was confirmed by the drama's production company, tvN. While the particular episode number or date of this cameo has not been revealed, an official statement was indeed issued regarding his appearance.

In addition, in February 2024, it was also announced that another esteemed actor of Vincenzo fame, Song Joong-ki, would also be making a cameo appearance in the series.

Kim Soo-hyun and Oh Jung-se to join forces once again in Queen of Tears

Kim Soo-hyun and Oh Jung-se are a dynamic duo in the South Korean entertainment industry, known for their acting abilities and on-screen chemistry. Oh Jung-se, a 47-year-old seasoned actor with a vast and diverse portfolio of roles across film and television, has portrayed complex characters with ease.

Kim Soo-hyun, on the other hand, rose to fame with his breakout role in the hit drama series Dream High and has since established himself as one of the industry's top leading heroes.

The duo, however, has established a name for their duet in the past couple of years. They captured audiences' hearts with their unforgettable performances in the popular K-drama It's Okay to Not Be Okay, where they played brothers.

Oh Jung-se delivered a memorable portrayal of Moon Sang-tae, a character on the autism spectrum, whose emotional journey and bond with his brother, played by Kim Soo-hyun, formed the heart of the series. Their on-screen chemistry and emotionally charged performances touched the viewers deeply.

This duo is all set to return to the big screen, much to the excitement of the fans. On March 8, 2024, tvN confirmed that the veteran actor Oh Jung-se will be making a cameo appearance in Kim Soo-hyun's upcoming drama Queen of Tears.

This will give the audience another chance to rejoice in the duo's chemistry and antics. The drama is all set to commence on March 9, 2024, at 9:10 p.m. KST.

Beyond their work on It's Okay to Not Be Okay, both artists have made a name for themselves in the K-entertainment industry through their projects.

Oh Jung-se has showcased his acting abilities through roles in films like The Odd Family: Zombie On Sale and Extreme Job, as well as television dramas such as When the Camellia Blooms and Stove League. Meanwhile, Kim Soo-hyun has maintained his status as a leading Hallyu star with successful projects like My Love from the Star and The Producers.

Individually, Oh Jung-se and Kim Soo-hyun are esteemed actors with impressive bodies of work, but together, they have elevated each other's performances to new heights. Their collaboration in It's Okay to Not Be Okay was a living example of the magic of their partnership, displaying their ability to bring depth, emotion, and authenticity to their characters.