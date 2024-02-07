"They are gonna serve us": Fans ecstatic as Netflix releases first teaser of Kim Soo-hyun & Kim Ji-won starring drama 'Queen of Tears'

Netflix dropped the first official teaser of the upcoming drama Queen of Tears, starring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won, on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. The teaser offers a peek into the upcoming romantic comedy that centers on a married couple and their ongoing battle to keep their marriage going.

TVING and tvN will also broadcast the drama in addition to Netflix. The date and time of release were revealed in the original teaser for the drama. It will debut on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 9.20 p.m. KST on the initially listed networks and streaming service.

K-drama enthusiasts are thrilled over the new teaser release and expressed their joy on X.

"It's so chaotic": Fans overjoyed to see the hilarious teaser of Queen of Tears

Fans were teased with a short promo teaser of the drama Queen of Tears, starring Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won, on tvN on Tuesday. The 15-second preview provides a peek inside the turbulent connection between the two leads.

In the teaser, Baek Hyun-woo, played by Kim Soo-hyun, confesses his emotions for his wife, Hong Hae-in (Kim Ji-won). Hyun-woo asks, "Why are you pretty?" at the start of the video as it showcases Hae-In's attractiveness. Viewers could also see him counting along as Hae-in approaches him and his heartbeat quickens.

The following scenario depicts how the passionate, heart-pounding moments give way to a tense husband-and-wife dynamic. Hae-in asks her spouse, Hyun-woo, why he is not responding and warns him menacingly that he is slipping behind.

He is also heard saying, "I wondered why my heart was racing," while yelling and sprinting in exasperation. Their husband-wife dynamic appeared comical when he declared, "It was because I was scared." The final soundbite of the trailer features Hae-in's (Kim Ji-won) crude laughter.

The forthcoming drama is expected to enthrall audiences with its gripping narrative and powerful performances, thanks to its poignant premise and outstanding ensemble. Fans of the actors excitedly anticipate the series to explore the intense emotional trip that this much-discussed drama will take them on.

As expected, K-drama enthusiasts were instantly engrossed in the teaser and mentioned how restless they had become for the drama's release. They took to X and praised the outstanding plot.

More about Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears tells the tale of Baek Hyun-woo, a rural-born legal director. He is married to a third-generation chaebol and director of Queens Department Store, Hong Hae-in.

The upcoming Netflix drama cast, in addition to the leading duo, also features Park Sung-hoon, who was previously seen in The Glory and the ongoing The Bequeathed, Kwak Dong-yeon, who is lauded for his performance in Vincenzo and Big Mouth, and actress Lee Joo-bin from Money Heist: Korea and Love to Hate You.

In addition to them, actors such as Kim Gap-soo, Lee Mi-sook, Jeong Jin-young, Na Young-hee, and Kim Jung-nan will also be seen as part of the remarkable cast.

Kim Hee-won, who directed Kim Go-eun's Little Women and Song Joong-ki's Vincenzo, has directed Queen of Tears. Alongside them, Jang Young-Woo, who directed Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin's Crash Landing On You and Lee Do-hyun's Sweet Home, will share the director's cap for this forthcoming drama.

Queen of Tears marks the comeback project of actor Kim Soo-hyun in three years since his appearance in One Ordinary Day . Meanwhile, Kim Ji-won returns after a little over a year, as her last drama was the famous My Liberation Notes, which was released in 2022.