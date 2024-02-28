Parasyte: The Grey on Netflix- Release date, airtime, plot, cast & all you need to know

Parasyte: The Grey is the remake of the hit 2014 anime series Parasyte: The Maxim (originally named Kiseijû: Sei no Kakuritsu) and adapted from the prominent manga series Kiseijuu by Iwaaki Hitoshi. It is soon to hit Netflix. The remake is generating anticipation among anime and K-drama fans who are eager to watch the upcoming series and discover what kind of story will unravel.

The series will be helmed by director Yeon Sang-ho, known for his work on hit series such as Train to Busan, Hellbound, and The King of Pigs and recently involved in the production of The Bequeathed. It will be penned by screenwriter Ryu Yong-jae.

Parasyte: The Grey is slated to premiere on April 5, 2024, on Netflix

Release date

Parasyte: The Grey consists of six episodes and is set to premiere on Friday, April 5, 2024. It will be available to stream on Netflix. As it is based on the manga series Kiseju and penned by Hitoshi Iwaaki, which was published between 1988 and 1995 in Kodansha's Afternoon magazine, the Korean series will narrate an original story.

Most new Netflix shows and films air at 12 am PT/3 am ET.

Plot

According to IMDb, the storyline of the upcoming series Parasyte: The Grey is as follows:

"Jung Soo In, who is infected with a parasite on her hand and start a strange cohabitation as it failed to steal her brain. Seol Kang Woo chases a parasitic water to find his missing sister, and Choi Jun Kyung is the team leader of the anti-parasitic life team 'The Grey', and lives only to exterminate the parasitic water after losing her husband to the parasitic water."

Cast

The main cast of the upcoming supernatural and horror series Parasyte: The Grey includes Jeon So-nee, Koo Kyo-hwan, and Lee Jung-hyun. They will portray the characters of Jung Soo-in, Seol Kang-woo, and Choi Joon-kyung, respectively, in the sci-fi series.

Jeon So-nee as Jung Soo-in:

Jeon So-nee will portray Jung Soo-in, a survivor of a parasite attack. When strange parasites begin falling from space, targeting humans to acquire power by controlling their brains and living off their bodies, Jung Soo-in, with her special abilities, becomes infected by a parasite on her hand. Instead of succumbing to the parasite's control, a symbiotic relationship develops between Soo-in and the parasite.

Jeon So-nee has recently starred in the drama Our Blooming Youth and is known for other dramas including Dr. Brain, When My Love Blooms, and others.

Koo Kyo-hwan as Seol Kang-woo:

Koo Kyo-hwan will portray Seol Kang-woo, who in Parasyte: The Grey is depicted as chasing a parasitic water creature to find his missing sister.

He is best known for dramas including Extraordinary Attorney Woo, D.P. season 2, One Day Off, and others.

Lee Jung-hyun as Choi Joon-kyung:

Lee Jung-hyun will portray Choi Joon-kyung, the team leader of the anti-parasitic life team known as The Grey. Determined to eradicate the parasitic water population after her husband fell victim to it and lost his life, she showcases her bold and daring side in the series Parasyte: The Grey.

Lee Jung-hyun is best known for dramas including The Family Is Coming, Beautiful Days, and others.

K-drama and anime fans are eagerly awaiting to see how Parasyte: The Grey will depict the fierce chase between mankind and the parasites, both determined to eliminate each other's existence.