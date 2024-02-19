"I just wanna hug him so baddd": Fans react as ASTRO'S Cha Eun-woo sobs during Just One Ten Minute: MYSTERY ELEVATOR concert 

On February 17, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo kickstarted his Just One Ten Minute: Mystery Elevator fan concert tour from Seoul, delivering electrifying performances. However, during one of his songs, the idol became emotional and started sobbing on stage, sending fans into an emotional state as well.

The True Beauty actor has recently released his solo debut album Entity, which consists of five tracks, including the lead track, STAY. Cha Eun-woo became emotional during his first-ever solo fan concert tour and started shedding tears while singing Where Am I.

The clip from the venue went viral on social media, where fans naturally felt sad watching their favorite idol cry. One user tweeted that they wanted to comfort him with a hug.

Expand Tweet

"It's okay let out all the pain": Fans felt sad as Cha Eun-woo could not sing the last line of his song

Expand Tweet

In the videos shared online by users, the idol can be seen wearing a white-colored outfit adorned with pearls and glitter—his minimalist look during the performance of Where Am I radiated a calm yet sad atmosphere.

As the idol sang the track Where Am I, he kept resisting the urge to shed tears while adjusting his mic. He continued to light up the venue with his soulful voice until he completely broke down and started sobbing uncontrollably due to the poignant lyrics of his song. He also wiped his tears, while the crowd present continued to comfort Cha Eun-woo with their consoling words and voices in the background.

Soon, the particular clip from the Just One Ten Minute: Mystery Elevator fan concert tour went viral on social media, drawing different reactions from fans. While some felt proud of the idol for doing his best not to shed tears while singing such a heartbreaking song, others started sobbing along with him. The fandom was moved to tears by the sincere performances of the My ID is Gangnam Beauty actor.

They shared a series of posts through their social media to provide virtual comfort and kind words to the idol, hoping it would reach him and make him ecstatic. Cha Eun-woo continued to enthrall the audience present at the venue with his different outfits and performances.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Just One Ten Minute: Mystery Elevator fan concert tour marked the return of the idol Cha Eun-woo, who has been recently occupied with several projects, including A Good Day To Be A Dog, Island, and is gearing up to make his comeback with the psychological drama Wonderful World.

Several other moments, including Cha Eun-woo's Love Lee challenge, went viral on social media. Jinjin and MJ were also present at the Just One Ten Minute: Mystery Elevator fan concert tour to showcase their support for the idol's solo endeavors.

Wonderful World will be released on March 1, 2024, and will be available to stream on Disney+ in selected regions.