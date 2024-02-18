"Besties first": Fans adore Cha Eunwoo as he names Jungkook's 3D as one of the songs from his workout playlist on K-pop ON! Spotify 

In the wake of his debut solo album, ENTITY, Cha Eunwoo recently appeared on Spotify's K-pop ON! show. His friendship with BTS' Jungkook has long been recognized worldwide and he once again showcased this bond during his appearance on the show, which premiered on February 17, 2024.

When asked about his workout playlist, Eunwoo wasted no time in selecting 3D, a song by his close friend Jungkook featuring Jack Harlow. This heartfelt gesture delighted fans who had eagerly awaited such a display of friendship between the two artists. Despite Jungkook's absence, Cha Eunwoo's acknowledgment of their bond brought comfort to fans.

"Ofcourse its svt and jk," Cha Eunwoo listens to Jungkook's 3D and SEVENTEEN's Super while working out

BTS' Jungkook and ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo share a close friendship that has captured the attention of fans worldwide for years. Renowned as the "97 liner besties," BTS' Jungkook, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, and ASTRO's Eunwoo have nurtured a profound bond over the years.

During a recent appearance on the show K-pop ON!, Cha Eunwoo affectionately mentioned Jungkook, bringing joy to fans.

When asked about the songs he listens to while exercising, the True Beauty actor surprised everyone by including Jungkook's song 3D and SEVENTEEN's track Super. Despite Jungkook's absence, his presence was felt through Eunwoo's choice of music, highlighting the strong bond between the friends.

Sharing the same birth year of 1997, they embarked on their respective journeys in the entertainment industry around the same time. Recognizing the commonalities in their experiences, they formed a tight-knit group of artists born in 1997, cultivating a strong camaraderie.

Amidst the bustling schedules and demands of their careers, these three idols have remained steadfast in their friendship. While many 97 liner idols, such as Stray Kids' Bang Chan and NCT's Jaehyun, have been somewhat away due to conflicting schedules, Jungkook, Mingyu, and Cha Eunwoo have made a concerted effort to stay connected.

Despite their busy lives, they often spend time together off-camera, preferring to keep their friendship low-key. This dedication to maintaining their bond has garnered immense appreciation from fans, who admire their genuine connection.

In addition to Jungkook's music, Eunwoo also shared his appreciation for other artists in his Spotify playlist. He revealed that he listens to Viviz's Maniac while working out as well and added Jimin's Closer Than This to his playlist.

Fans found Cha Eunwoo's support for his fellow K-pop artists endearing, particularly his affectionate reference to the group SEVENTEEN as "sunbaenim," indicating his respect for the senior group. His genuine appreciation for his friends' work showcased his humble and respectful demeanor.