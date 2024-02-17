"JUNGKOOK’s UNMATCHED IMPACT WORLDWIDE! ": Fans go gaga as BTS member sells out outfits from Calvin Klein Spring collection

On February 16, 2024, the luxury American fashion house Calvin Klein officially featured their influential global ambassador, BTS' Jungkook, in their latest Jeans Spring 2024 collection campaign. The idol showcased outfits including the brand's jackets, shirts, denim, trench coat, jeans, and other essentials from the brand.

Soon, eagle-eyed fans observed that the outfits Jungkook donned in the advertisements quickly sold out from the brand's websites and went out of stock, showcasing the worldwide influence of BTS' golden maknae.

Fans took to social media to showcase the idol's latest achievement and one user tweeted:

"SOLD OUT KING": Fans proud of BTS' Jungkook for his latest milestone

Calvin Klein made a grand announcement for its Spring collection, stating:

"Jungkook takes over in Calvin Klein. a global landmark. documented at Grand Central Station, NYC. discover the campaign collection, rooted in iconic denim."

The idol donned several outfits from the brand, including the denim pop-over shirt, 90s straight jeans, classic trench coat, and premium monogram, exuding energy and enthusiasm that perfectly infuses with the brand's motto for its latest collection.

Soon, the outfits that the idol sported in several promotional pictures for the brand sold out within minutes on several of the brand's websites across the world.

According to the user Jungkook_SNS on Instagram, the woven tab sweat short-sleeve shirt and denim windbreaker that the idol donned were sold out in all available sizes from Japan's Calvin Klein website. The t-shirt also sold out in most sizes from the brand's Portugal website.

The news about BTS' Jungkook selling out almost all the outfits of the American brand went viral on social media. Fans were proud and continued to shower praise on the golden maknae's purchasing power and worldwide influence, resulting in flocking over to the brand's official website stores to empty them.

The Standing Next to You singer was announced as the global ambassador for the American luxury brand Calvin Klein in March 2023. He previously appeared in the brand's September Fall collection campaign.

It has also been reported that the brand's account on TikTok gained over 100,000 followers, reaching 2.3 million within a few hours after they released their latest advertisement featuring the BTS member.

Moreover, the fandom can purchase the classic outfits the singer donned in his latest Calvin Klein campaign from the brand's official website or the nearest stores.

In recent updates, the singer is currently enlisted for his mandatory military service and is deployed at the 5th Infantry unit alongside fellow group member Jimin. He will continue to serve over the course of 18 months and is expected to return in 2025 to reunite with the group members.