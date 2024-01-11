"It will be awesome!": Fans ecstatic as ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo confirms singing all songs from upcoming solo album at Mystery Elevator concert

ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo is all geared up to show his vocal prowess in front of fans in his upcoming solo fan concert tour, Mystery Elevator. The singer has stirred the internet as he is set to release his first ever solo album prior to his concert tour and has confirmed performing all the songs himself.

On January 11, the official social media of the K-pop idol dropped two new special poster images of the "Asia Fan-Con Tour 2024 Just One 10 Minute Mystery Elevator." The poster illustrates a softer side of Cha Eun-woo's visuals in a golden light. The ASTRO member is seen standing outside an elevator, holding a teddy bear and smiling.

Fans could not hold back their excitement and showered the singer with compliments on social media. Known for his exceptional vocals, fans are convinced something amazing is to come with his solo album, with one fan noting on X that “it will be awesome!”

“Excitement is getting higher and higher”: Fans thrilled as ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo confirms performing all songs from upcoming solo album at Mystery Elevator concert

Previously, on January 9, SPOTV News reported that ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo is gearing up for the release of his solo album in the first half of 2024. Announcing his first ever solo concert tour, starting from Seoul at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium on February 17, the True Beauty actor has created much excitement among fans.

On this day, he has confirmed performing all the songs live at the "Asia Fan-Con Tour 2024 Just One 10 Minute Mystery Elevator." However, it has not been revealed how many songs the album comprises. Nevertheless, fans are thrilled upon hearing this news, and they have taken to social media to express their thoughts on the same, as they look forward to Cha Eun-woo’s solo album and concert.

Known for his roles in some popular Korean dramas like My ID is Gangnam Beauty, Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung, and more, the K-pop singer made his debut with the group ASTRO in 2016. He will now be making his solo debut this year, after completing nine years of his group debut.

More about Cha Eun-woo’s Mystery Elevator concert

Kickstarting his concert in Seoul, he will move on to other Asian cities, Kuala Lumpur on February 24, Bangkok on March 9, Manila on March 16, Japan on March 30 and 31, Singapore on April 13, and Jakarta on April 20.

In other news, the idol recently showcased his exceptional performance in the MBC K-drama A Good Day to Be a Dog alongside Park Gyu-young. He is also preparing for his upcoming drama Wonderful World, slated to air in March 2024, on MBC.