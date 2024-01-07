Fans appreciate Cha Eun-woo's look for the 2023 Golden Disc Awards: "handsome Prince"

My ID Is Gangnam Beauty fame Cha Eun-woo won over his global fanbase with his angelic styling at the 38th Golden Disc Awards held on January 6, 2023, at Jakarta International Stadium, Indonesia.

Cha Eun-woo is a man of many talents, as he juggles his successful acting career with being part of the popular South Korean boy band Astro. Additionally, his immaculate styling skills have made him the topic of discussion on multiple fashion and beauty blogs.

The True Beauty actor received widespread acclaim from his fans for his pristine white styling. Eun-woo’s fans expressed their appreciation for the Astro member with compliments like:

In addition to earning praise for his all-white ensemble, Cha Eun-woo also got fan appreciation for hosting the prestigious award ceremony alongside Every Moment of You singer Sung Si-kyung.

"He's simply breathtaking": Cha Eun-woo's look for the 38th Golden Disc Awards wins the internet

The 26-year-old actor has created a massive fan following for himself with his acting and singing skills. However, he has also garnered positive traction with his sense of style, owing to which he has struck deals with luxury brands like Dior.

The Dior Beauty global ambassador has a knack for mixing street and high-end fashion together, which makes his appearances unique. Moreover, multiple fashion and beauty portals keep tabs on Eun-woo's latest styling looks, for he always appears wearing bold and chic outfits.

The Island actor's dazzling styling at the 38th Golden Disc Awards featured him in an all-white pantsuit with minimal and subtle makeup. Cha Eun-woo wore a satin white shirt inside and paired the look with a crystal lapel pin.

He kept his hairstyle simple, rocking the "Cha Eun-woo haircut" that has multiple videos with whopping views on TikTok. Eun-woo did not accessorize much and completed the white-on-white look with a pair of formal black shoes.

Fans of the Hit the Top actor swooned over his simple yet stylish appearance at the 38th Golden Disc Awards and expressed their love for him through social media platforms with praises such as "white prince" and "Golden MC":

Apart from being a wonderful MC for the 38th Golden Disc Awards, the Sweet Revenge actor surprised the audience and his global fanbase with a song collaboration with co-host Sung Si Kyung.

The 38th Golden Disc Awards are a continuation of the annual award ceremony that honors and celebrates K-pop music releases and the contribution of K-pop artists to the local music industry.

The event marked the presence of several K-pop wonders, such as NewJeans, ENHYPEN, YB, STAYC, IVE, and many more, who graced the ceremony with striking visuals and performances. SEVENTEEN won the Album of the Year Award, while Stray Kids won the Global K-pop Artist category.