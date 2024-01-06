Fans appreciate ENHYPEN’s look for the 2023 Golden Disc Awards: "Our boys looks so stunning"

Having garnered international praise as the “4th Generation Hot Icons”, South Korean boy band ENHYPEN has won over its global fanbase with their striking looks at the 2023 Golden Disc Awards.

ENHYPEN is not only the fastest K-pop boy band to become a million-seller but has also been responsible for garnering a quick response from their fans regarding their visuals and red-carpet looks.

Engenes (ENHYPEN fandom name) of the South Korean boy band were pleased to see the seven band members in synced black and white outfits and took to social media to praise them using words like:

Expand Tweet

The Golden Disc Awards is an annual South Korean music award ceremony that honors the achievements of K-pop artists in the local music industry. The 38th Golden Disc Awards were held at Jakarta International Stadium, Indonesia, and the ceremony witnessed the presence of famous K-pop celebrities clad in glamorous outfits.

"Slaying As Usual": Fans swoon over ENHYPEN's dapper styling at the 2023 Golden Disc Awards

ENHYPEN balanced formals and casuals perfectly on the 2023 Golden Disc Awards red carpet, showcasing that they are dynamic and synchronized on stage and in styling.

Jay sported a full-sleeve black sweatshirt with black trousers, black and white shoes, and a slim belt that elevated the look. His silver hair and ear hoops complemented his outfit, dismissing the need for the ENHYPEN singer to sport something white like the other band members.

Expand Tweet

Sunghoon looked dashing in an all-black attire, featuring a closed blazer and trousers with black and white shoes. The South Korean boy band’s singer sported a golden chain on his neck, and his face-framing hair accentuated his styling.

Expand Tweet

Heesung sported a combination of black and white with a white shirt and black blazer paired with black trousers. His shirt featured a unique pattern with black stripes on the collar and a black stripe across the shirt. Heesung paired the look with small golden hoops, black and white shoes, and a winged liner to elevate his lenses.

Expand Tweet

Jake looked flamboyant in a double-breasted black suit and trousers with a white shirt featuring a zipper. He accessorized the look with a chunky silver chain, and his face-framing hairstyle elevated the red-carpet look.

Expand Tweet

The South Korean boy band's singer, Sunoo, sported a white full-sleeve shirt paired with a black sleeveless tuxedo and tie. He paired the outfit with black and white shoes, trousers, and double silver hoops for the ears. Sunoo's subtle makeup with black liner added sophistication to the balance of formal and casual.

Expand Tweet

Ni-ki opted for a simple outfit with a white shirt and black sweatshirt that made only the collars of the white shirt visible. He paired the outfit with black trousers, black and white shoes, and a chain to accessorize. However, Ni-ki's black hair with blonde highlights complemented his styling the most.

Jungwon sported a black blazer and trousers with a white V-neck shirt. He kept his styling minimally unique with a black liner on the waterline and the lids. Jungwoon paired his look with black and white shoes, silver ear hoops, and a simple chain.

Expand Tweet

Engenes (ENHYPEN fandom name) was elated to witness the harmonious and classic color combination styling of the South Korean boy band, showcasing every member's individual persona through their outfit.

Fans took to social media platforms like "X" (former Twitter) to appreciate the South Korean boy band's styling with comments like:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

ENHYPEN won the hearts of their global fanbase with their striking visuals on the red carpet and energetic performance at the 2023 Golden Disc Awards. Additionally, the South Korean boy band won the Best Album (Bonsang) for their album "DARK BLOOD," increasing the excitement and happiness levels of Engenes.