Korean skincare innovator Dr.Jart+ has named K-pop boy band ENHYPEN as the brand’s first global ambassador.

With this unique collaboration, the brand is launching a new campaign called "Supercharged repair, Cicapair", which alludes to Dr. Jart+'s Cicapair line. Cicapair is well-known for using Centella Asiatica Extracts in its formulas to treat and soothe damaged skin.

Engenes (the fandom name of the band) are super excited about the collaboration, which is evident from their comments on the skincare brand’s Instagram announcement post on November 2. Fans never leave a chance to express how proud they are of ENHYPEN’s seven members:

A fan showering love on the band's collaboration with Dr.Jart+ (Image via Instagram/ @drjart)

In addition to starring in a number of brand-new commercial images, K-pop group ENHYPEN will also be featured in a campaign in which each member of the group overcomes an obstacle with the Cicapair line and its next product range.

Fans cannot contain their excitement as Dr.Jart+ announces ENHYPEN as their first-ever global brand ambassadors

Dr.Jart+ was one of the first Korean brands to establish its presence in America in the late ‘00s and has established a fanbase of Korean skincare enthusiasts with its availability in retail stores such as Sephora.

The K-pop boy band smashed the Billboard charts on their very first try with their debut EP, Border: Day One. It landed at number 14 on the World Albums chart in 2020, later climbing the Billboard 200 with five of the Top 20 entries to the band’s name.

This collaboration between entities that have a huge fan following led to fans of ENHYPEN spamming Dr.Jart+'s Instagram post with comments expressing love and excitement:

Fans express excitement for the K-pop band's collaboration with Dr.Jart+ (Image via Instagram/ @drjart)

The K-pop boy band released a statement commenting on the collaboration:

“We are delighted and honored to become the inaugural global ambassadors for Dr.Jart+. We plan to reveal our most authentic and natural selves with Dr.Jart+. We hope our fans around the world join us in our excitement about this partnership with much more to come soon.”

Global Brand President of Dr.Jart+, Christopher K. Wood added to the same stating that ENHYPEN is their ideal inaugural global ambassador as the band and the skincare brand share a passion for innovation, creativity, art, and great skin. Hence, the skincare brand is ecstatic to welcome the K-pop boy band and its fans into the world of Dr.Jart+.

The new Dr.Jart+ Cicapair skincare line will be available from November 2023 in South Korea and in December in China. It will be available across the United States and Europe in the first half of 2024.

Hardcore Engenes can try their hands on the Cicapair line and keep up with Dr.Jart+’s brand campaigns to see what their favorite boy band is up to.