Fans appreciate TXT's look for the 2023 Golden Disc Awards: "my precious shining stars"

Adding to their long list of praises, TXT has recently garnered appreciation for their styling for the 38th Golden Disc Awards held in Jakarta, Indonesia, on January 6, 2024. The Golden Disc Awards is an annual celebration of K-pop music with multiple K-pop idols and celebrities gracing the event with their glamorous presence.

Known for their groove-worthy numbers like Crown, the South Korean boy band, TXT, has gained a global fan following since their debut and has always been praised for their music style and stage performances.

One of the highlights of the 38th Golden Disc Awards was TXT’s simplistic and dapper styling. Fans of the South Korean boy band shared kind words about their styling and red carpet appearance on social media platforms.

K-pop fans have often pointed out how TXT's styling is usually less flamboyant and more minimal as compared to other K-pop bands. As expected, the South Korean boy band continued their legacy of sporting dapper outfits at the 38th Golden Disc Awards.

Fans express excitement toward TXT's minimalistic styling at the 38th Golden Disc Awards

TXT is a South Korean boy band formed by Big Hit Music, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment. With five members since the group's inception, the members created their place in the hearts of K-pop fans with their debut single, Crown.

The South Korean boy band arrived at the 38th Golden Disc Awards red carpet in subtly striking ensembles with a grey and black color scheme that showcased synchronization and distinctiveness at the same time.

The boy band's leader, Soobin, sported a rich grey suit with a white shirt, layered with an ochre sweater. He sported wide pants and formal black shoes to elevate the look along with subtle makeup. However, his face-framing voluminous hair stole the show.

TXT’s rapper, Yeonjun, paired a grey suit with a checkered light blue sweater and white shirt inside. The rapper paired the outfit with formal black shoes and his unique hairstyle with face-framing hair toward the forehead and longer length at the back, making for a stylishly messy look.

Beomgyu looked stunning in a dark blue suit ensemble, which he paired with a light blue shirt and black shoes. The highlight of Beomgyu's look was his subtle, dewy makeup paired with lenses that complemented his curtain bangs and textured haircut while the cute lapel pins on his suit elevated his look.

The band’s singer, Huening Kai, looked crisp in the classic white shirt and black suit combination with formal shoes. His platinum blonde, mushroom-cut hair aligned perfectly with the simple color and outfit combination.

Known for his striking visuals among the South Korean boy band's members, Taehyun opted for a dark grey suit and white shirt combined with formal shoes and his iconic messy hairstyle.

Fans of TXT, who fondly call themselves "MOA," spammed social media platforms by sharing positive comments and praises for the South Korean boy band's simple, subtle yet stylish look at the 38th Golden Disc Awards with phrases like "omg kings."

In addition to winning over their fans with their subtle styling, the South Korean boy band also won the Best Album (Bonsang) and Indonesia Fans' Choice Award at the 38th Golden Disc Awards.