Astro Cha Eunwoo’s Mystery Elevator Malaysia concert 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The ticketing information for Cha Eunwoo’s concert, Mystery Elevator, have been released and the fans are already rushing in to get the tickets. The ASTRO star is about to embark on his first ever solo concert tour, with Asia being his first destination.

Expand Tweet

Ever since it’s announcement, the fans had been excited to attend these concerts and had been eagerly waiting for the tickets. On December 10, 2024, Viu Malaysia announced the sale of tickets via its social media accounts and that the presale has already begun. International streaming platform Viu and Ticket2u are the official ticketing partners for Malaysia leg of the concert series, which is due on February 24, 2023.

All the information about Cha Eunwoo's Malaysia concert's ticketing and the other concert venues

The Presale:

The presale presents a unique chance exclusively available to fans who are part of Cha Eunwoo’s official Fanclub. Starting on the current day of January 10, 2024, the presale will run from 12 PM Malaysia time and extend until January 11, concluding at 11:59 PM. During this period, eligible fans will have the opportunity to secure their tickets ahead of the general sale, ensuring they have the chance to support and engage with Cha Eunwoo in a special way.

The VIP and general sale:

The VIP premium sale as well as the general access sale, on the other hand, is scheduled to commence on January 11 and will continue until January 12, concluding at 11:59 PM, offering an extended window for fans to access premium ticket options and exclusive benefits.

Expand Tweet

Where and how to purchase:

As mentioned above, the tickets for the Malaysia concert are and will be available officially only across two platforms, Viu and Ticket2u. Those interested in purchasing tickets are required to have a fan club membership or must be registered with Viu before being able to book the tickets. Furthermore, some fans are also opting to resell their additional tickets through various platforms such as Twitter and other social media channels.

Price:

The ticket prices for the Malaysia concert are categorized into three sections:

VVIP tickets are priced at RM (Malaysian Ringgit) 858

VIP tickets are priced at RM 558

CAT 1 tickets are available at RM 358.

Up till now, the tickets have only been announced for 2 out of 7 destinations, which are South Korea and Malaysia. The other venues and the dates of this Asian tour are going to be Bangkok, Thailand on March 9, Manila, Phillipines on March 16, Japan on March 30 and 31, Singapore on April 13, and Jakarta on April 20.

Fans of Cha Eunwoo have been eagerly anticipating his solo debut for several years, and the long-awaited moment has finally arrived. They are eager not to miss the opportunity to see their favorite star perform live. With the first-ever concert scheduled to take place in Seoul, Korea on February 17, fans are now counting down the days in excitement.

Brief look at Cha Eunwoo's career

Cha Eunwoo's journey from actor to singer represents a transition that showcases his versatility and talent across different facets of the entertainment industry. Starting his career as a member of the popular K-pop group ASTRO in 2016, he gained recognition for his skills as an idol.

Expand Tweet

As an actor, he cemented his presence in the industry through successful roles in various dramas, earning praise for his acting abilities and charming on-screen presence. His performances in dramas such as My ID is Gangnam Beauty and True Beauty demonstrated his ability to portray diverse characters.

The transition to a solo singer now has marked a new chapter in his career. His decision to embark on a solo journey reflects not only his passion for music but also his desire to explore different fields of arts. The announcement of his solo debut album has generated excitement among fans, eager to witness this new dimension of his talent.