"HAPPY 40 MILLION": Fans celebrate as Cha Eun-woo becomes one of the most followed Korean actors on Instagram

On December 12, 2023, Cha Eun-woo became one of the most followed Korean actors on Instagram, crossing over 40 million followers, making fans proud and elated worldwide.

The member of the South Korean band ASTRO, Cha Eun-woo, debuted as an actor in a minor role in the 2014 film My Palpitating Life. Since then, the actor has appeared in a number of dramas and has stolen people's hearts with his versatile acting, singing, and dancing skills.

As the idol's latest feat became news, fans started celebrating the same and trending the hashtag “Happy 40 Million” to congratulate the actor.

"Congratulations": Fans are elated about the Cha Eun-woo's latest success

As Cha Eun-woo recently launched his Twitter account (now called X), he gained over fifty thousand followers within less than a month. The idol joined the Instagram community in February 2019, and within the span of less than four years, he has emerged as one of the most followed Korean actors on the platform, showcasing his popularity and influence worldwide.

His Instagram handle's username is @eunwo.o_c, and he added his YouTube account's link to his account's biography. The idol has shared 429 posts as of writing and currently follows six people, including ASTRO's official account, Rocky, Moonbin, MJ, Sanha, and Jinjin.

As he reached 40 million followers on Instagram, fans are congratulating the A Good Day To Be A Dog's actor on his newest feat on social media. They want the idol to share something on his social media handle to rejoice about it, and they can't wait to see how he will celebrate. Many fans are also expressing excitement about this day.

Although the ASTRO member debuted as an actor in 2014, he featured in his first-ever leading role in the JTBC romance drama My ID Is Gangnam Beauty in 2018, and since then he has appeared in many dramas, including Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, Top Management, Soul Plate, True Beauty, Island Part 1 and Part 2, and others.

Cha Eun-woo has also showcased his nurturing acting skills through the movie Decibel, where fans could not stop praising his outstanding portrayal of his role. He is currently appearing in the ongoing webtoon-based drama A Good Day to Be a Dog, playing the role of a handsome math teacher. He'll next be seen in Wonderful World with veteran actress Kim Nam-joo.

A Good Day to Be a Dog airs every Wednesday, and Episode 10 will be aired on December 13, 2023.