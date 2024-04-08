Complete list of nominees at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards nominees

On April 8, 2024, the official Instagram account and website for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards revealed the complete list of nominees. This year's nominees were selected from the dramas, films, and OTT programs that premiered between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024.
As per the website for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards, the award ceremony will take place on May 7, 2024, at 5 pm KST at the Convention and Exhibition Center, Samseong-dong, Gangnam-gu district.
The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards ceremony is organized by Ilgan Sports and JTBC Plus annually.
Complete list of nominations for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards
The winners of the Baeksang Arts Awards, also known as Paeksang Arts Awards, are decided through a fierce screening process by 60 professional evaluators, judges, and experts from the entertainment industry, TV, film, theater, and others.
The complete list of nominees for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards is:
Television/Drama category for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards:
Best Drama
- JTBC's The Good Bad Mother
- Disney+'s Moving
- SBS's Revenant
- MBC's My Dearest
- Netflix's Daily Dose of Sunshine
Best Variety Show
- SBS Plus, ENA I am Solo
- wavve's The Community
- JTBC's A Clean Sweep
- MBC's Adventure by Accident 2
- Pinggyego
Best Educational Show
- SBS's Whales and I
- EBS1 Population Planning – Ultra-Low Birth Rate
- KBS1 Japanese Person Ozawa
- KBS1 There Is No Sustainable Earth
- KBS1 1980, Lochon and Chauvel
Best Director
- Park In-je for Moving
- Lee Myung-woo for Boyhood
- Lee Chang-hee for A Killer Paradox
- Jung Ji-hyun for Lies Hidden in My Garden
- Han Dong-wook for The Worst of Evil
Best Screenplay
- Kang Full for Moving
- Kim Eun-hee for Revenant
- Bae Se-young for The Good Bad Mother
- Lee Nam-gyu, Oh Bo-hyun, Kim Da-hee for Daily Dose of Sunshine
- Jeon Go-woon, Im Dae-hyung for LTNS
Best Technical Direction
- Kim Dong-shik, Im Wan-ho for Whales and I/camera
- Yang Hong-sam, Park Ji-won for Revenant/art
- Lee Seok-geun for Korea-Khitan War/costume
- Lee Sung-kyu for Moving/VFX)
- Ha Ji-hee for The Matchmakers/art)
Best Actor
- Kim Soo-hyun for Queen of Tears
- Namgoong Min for My Dearest
- Ryu Seung-ryong for Moving
- Yoo Yeon-seok for A Bloody Lucky Day
- Im Siwan for Boyhood
Best Actress
- Ra Mi-ran for The Good Bad Mother
- Ahn Eun-jin for My Dearest
- Uhm Jung-hwa for Doctor Cha
- Honey Lee for Knight Flower
- Lim Ji-yeon for Lies Hidden in My Garden
Best Supporting Actor
- Ryu Kyung-soo for The Bequeathed
- Ahn Jae-hong for Mask Girl
- Lee Yi-kyung for Marry My Husband
- Lee Hee-joon for A Killer Paradox
- Ji Seung-hyun for Korea-Khitan War
Best Supporting Actress
- Kang Mal-geum for The Good Bad Mother
- Shin Dong-mi for Welcome to Samdalri
- Yeom Hye-ran for Mask Girl
- Lee Jung-eun for A Bloody Lucky Day
- Joo Min-kyung for Behind Your Touch
Best New Actor for 60th Baeksang Arts Awards
- Kim Yo-han for A Killer Paradox
- Lee Si-woo for Boyhood
- Lee Shin-ki for The Worst of Evil
- Lee Jung-ha for Moving
- Lee Jong-won for Knight Flower
Best New Actress
- Go Yoon-jung for Moving
- BIBI for The Worst of Evil
- Yoo Na for The Kidnapping Day
- Lee Yi-dam for Daily Dose of Sunshine
- Lee Han-byul for Mask Girl
Best Male Entertainer
- Kian84
- Na Young-suk
- Yoo Jae-suk
- Calm Down Man
- Tak Jae-hoon
Best Female Entertainer
- Kim-sook
- An Yu-jin
- Lee Soo-ji
- Jang Do-yeon
- Hong Jin-kyung
Film category for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards
Best Film
- Cobweb
- Noryang: Deadly Sea
- 12.12: The Day
- Concrete Utopia
- Exhuma
Best Director
- Kim Sung-soo for 12.12: The Day
- Kim Han-min for Noryang: Deadly Sea
- Ryu Seung-wan for Smugglers
- Uhm Tae-hwa for Concrete Utopia
- Jang Jae-hyun for Exhuma
Best New Director
- Kim Chang-hoon for Hopeless
- Park Young-joo for Citizen of a Kind
- Yoo Jae-sun for Sleep
- Lee Jung-hong for A Wild Roomer
- Cho Hyun-chul for The Dream Songs
Best Actor
- Kim Yoon-seok for Noryang: Deadly Sea
- Lee Byung-hun for Concrete Utopia
- Jung Woo-sung for 12.12: The Day
- Choi Min-shik for Exhuma
- Hwang Jung-min for 12.12: The Day
Best Actress
- Kim Go-eun for Exhuma
- Ra Mi-ran for Citizen of a Kind
- Yum Jung-ah for Smugglers
- Honey Lee for Killing Romance
- Jung Yu-mi for Sleep
Best Supporting Actor
- Kim Jong-soo for Smugglers
- Park Geun-hyung for Picnic
- Park Jung-min for Smugglers
- Song Joong-ki for Hopeless
- Yoo Hae-jin for Exhuma
Best Supporting Actress
- Kim Sun-young for Concrete Utopia
- Yum Jung-ah for Alienoid 2
- Yeom Hye-ran for Citizen of a Kind
- Lee Sang-hee for My Name is Loh Kiwan
- Krystal for Cobweb
Best New Actor
- Kim Seon-ho for The Childe
- Kim Young-sung for Big Sleep
- Lee Do-hyun for Exhuma
- Joo Jong-hyuk for Iron Mask
- Hong Sa-bin for Hopeless
Best New Actress
- Go Min-si for Smugglers
- BIBI for Hopeless
- Moon Seung-ah for The Hill of Secrets
- Oh Woo-ri for Hail to Hell
- Lim Sun-woo for Ms. Apocalypse
Best Scenario
- Park Jung-ye for Killing Romance
- Yoo Jae-sun for Sleep
- Lee Ji-eun for The Hill of Secrets
- Jang Jae-hyun for Exhuma
- Hong In-pyo, Hong Won-chan, Lee Young-jong, Kim Sung-soo for 12.12: The Day
Best Technical Direction
- Kim Byung-in for Exhuma- audio
- Lee Mo-gae for 12.12: The Day - camera
- Jung Yi-jin for Cobweb - art
- Jin Jong-hyun for The Moon- VFX
- Hwang Ho-kyun for 12.12: The Day -SFX makeup
Gucci Impact Award
- The Dream Songs
- Greenhouse
- The Hill of Secrets
- Ms. Apocalypse
- Citizen of a Kind
The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards will be broadcast live through JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC 4.