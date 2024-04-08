Complete list of nominees at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards nominees

On April 8, 2024, the official Instagram account and website for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards revealed the complete list of nominees. This year's nominees were selected from the dramas, films, and OTT programs that premiered between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024.

As per the website for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards, the award ceremony will take place on May 7, 2024, at 5 pm KST at the Convention and Exhibition Center, Samseong-dong, Gangnam-gu district.

The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards ceremony is organized by Ilgan Sports and JTBC Plus annually.

Complete list of nominations for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards

The winners of the Baeksang Arts Awards, also known as Paeksang Arts Awards, are decided through a fierce screening process by 60 professional evaluators, judges, and experts from the entertainment industry, TV, film, theater, and others.

The complete list of nominees for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards is:

Television/Drama category for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards:

Best Drama

JTBC's The Good Bad Mother Disney+'s Moving SBS's Revenant MBC's My Dearest Netflix's Daily Dose of Sunshine

Best Variety Show

SBS Plus, ENA I am Solo wavve's The Community JTBC's A Clean Sweep MBC's Adventure by Accident 2 Pinggyego

Best Educational Show

SBS's Whales and I EBS1 Population Planning – Ultra-Low Birth Rate KBS1 Japanese Person Ozawa KBS1 There Is No Sustainable Earth KBS1 1980, Lochon and Chauvel

Best Director

Park In-je for Moving Lee Myung-woo for Boyhood Lee Chang-hee for A Killer Paradox Jung Ji-hyun for Lies Hidden in My Garden Han Dong-wook for The Worst of Evil

Best Screenplay

Kang Full for Moving Kim Eun-hee for Revenant Bae Se-young for The Good Bad Mother Lee Nam-gyu, Oh Bo-hyun, Kim Da-hee for Daily Dose of Sunshine Jeon Go-woon, Im Dae-hyung for LTNS

Best Technical Direction

Kim Dong-shik, Im Wan-ho for Whales and I/camera Yang Hong-sam, Park Ji-won for Revenant/art Lee Seok-geun for Korea-Khitan War/costume Lee Sung-kyu for Moving/VFX) Ha Ji-hee for The Matchmakers/art)

Best Actor

Kim Soo-hyun for Queen of Tears Namgoong Min for My Dearest Ryu Seung-ryong for Moving Yoo Yeon-seok for A Bloody Lucky Day Im Siwan for Boyhood

Best Actress

Ra Mi-ran for The Good Bad Mother Ahn Eun-jin for My Dearest Uhm Jung-hwa for Doctor Cha Honey Lee for Knight Flower Lim Ji-yeon for Lies Hidden in My Garden

Best Supporting Actor

Ryu Kyung-soo for The Bequeathed Ahn Jae-hong for Mask Girl Lee Yi-kyung for Marry My Husband Lee Hee-joon for A Killer Paradox Ji Seung-hyun for Korea-Khitan War

Best Supporting Actress

Kang Mal-geum for The Good Bad Mother Shin Dong-mi for Welcome to Samdalri Yeom Hye-ran for Mask Girl Lee Jung-eun for A Bloody Lucky Day Joo Min-kyung for Behind Your Touch

Best New Actor for 60th Baeksang Arts Awards

Kim Yo-han for A Killer Paradox Lee Si-woo for Boyhood Lee Shin-ki for The Worst of Evil Lee Jung-ha for Moving Lee Jong-won for Knight Flower

Best New Actress

Go Yoon-jung for Moving BIBI for The Worst of Evil Yoo Na for The Kidnapping Day Lee Yi-dam for Daily Dose of Sunshine Lee Han-byul for Mask Girl

Best Male Entertainer

Kian84 Na Young-suk Yoo Jae-suk Calm Down Man Tak Jae-hoon

Best Female Entertainer

Kim-sook An Yu-jin Lee Soo-ji Jang Do-yeon Hong Jin-kyung

Film category for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards

Best Film

Cobweb Noryang: Deadly Sea 12.12: The Day Concrete Utopia Exhuma

Best Director

Kim Sung-soo for 12.12: The Day Kim Han-min for Noryang: Deadly Sea Ryu Seung-wan for Smugglers Uhm Tae-hwa for Concrete Utopia Jang Jae-hyun for Exhuma

Best New Director

Kim Chang-hoon for Hopeless Park Young-joo for Citizen of a Kind Yoo Jae-sun for Sleep Lee Jung-hong for A Wild Roomer Cho Hyun-chul for The Dream Songs

Best Actor

Kim Yoon-seok for Noryang: Deadly Sea Lee Byung-hun for Concrete Utopia Jung Woo-sung for 12.12: The Day Choi Min-shik for Exhuma Hwang Jung-min for 12.12: The Day

Best Actress

Kim Go-eun for Exhuma Ra Mi-ran for Citizen of a Kind Yum Jung-ah for Smugglers Honey Lee for Killing Romance Jung Yu-mi for Sleep

Best Supporting Actor

Kim Jong-soo for Smugglers Park Geun-hyung for Picnic Park Jung-min for Smugglers Song Joong-ki for Hopeless Yoo Hae-jin for Exhuma

Best Supporting Actress

Kim Sun-young for Concrete Utopia Yum Jung-ah for Alienoid 2 Yeom Hye-ran for Citizen of a Kind Lee Sang-hee for My Name is Loh Kiwan Krystal for Cobweb

Best New Actor

Kim Seon-ho for The Childe Kim Young-sung for Big Sleep Lee Do-hyun for Exhuma Joo Jong-hyuk for Iron Mask Hong Sa-bin for Hopeless

Best New Actress

Go Min-si for Smugglers BIBI for Hopeless Moon Seung-ah for The Hill of Secrets Oh Woo-ri for Hail to Hell Lim Sun-woo for Ms. Apocalypse

Best Scenario

Park Jung-ye for Killing Romance Yoo Jae-sun for Sleep Lee Ji-eun for The Hill of Secrets Jang Jae-hyun for Exhuma Hong In-pyo, Hong Won-chan, Lee Young-jong, Kim Sung-soo for 12.12: The Day

Best Technical Direction

Kim Byung-in for Exhuma- audio Lee Mo-gae for 12.12: The Day - camera Jung Yi-jin for Cobweb - art Jin Jong-hyun for The Moon- VFX Hwang Ho-kyun for 12.12: The Day -SFX makeup

Gucci Impact Award

The Dream Songs Greenhouse The Hill of Secrets Ms. Apocalypse Citizen of a Kind

The 60th Baeksang Arts Awards will be broadcast live through JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC 4.