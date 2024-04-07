BTS' Jungkook becomes HYBE's solo artist with 19 music show wins, despite having a full-English album GOLDEN

BTS' youngest member, Jeon Jungkook, made headlines on April 5, 2024, as he reportedly became the only solo artist from HYBE Corporation to earn the most wins (19 awards) at the music award shows. As per Kpopping.com, he is the first among the group to have bagged the most music show wins.

With his debut solo album GOLDEN featuring 11 English tracks, Jungkook has bagged all the major awards both domestically and internationally since he released his first solo single Seven in July 2023.

Additionally, on April 2, during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, BTS' Jungkook capped off this successful run with his album, GOLDEN, by winning several laurels, including Best Music Video title for his popular song Seven.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, he grabbed the lead over other artists in the industry, including NCT Dream, Seventeen, Stray Kids, and (G)I-DLE. Furthermore, the BTS idol became the first artist to begin a winning streak in the recently-recognized K-pop Artist of the Year category, and he is the first Asian musician to win this accolade.

BTS' Jungkook bags the most music award show wins as a HYBE solo artist

Jungkook of BTS won seven music show titles for the song Seven at SBS Inkigayo in 2023. He also won his 13th music show at KBS awards with the same track, which is his formal solo debut.

The 26-year-old South Korean musician won the Best Male Artist (overseas category), the Top 20 Songs of the Year (overseas) for his song Seven, and the Top 20 Albums of the Year (overseas) for his debut solo album GOLDEN at the 2023 Asian Pop Music Awards.

At the 2023 Billboard Music Awards (BBMA), he won the Top Global K-pop Song with Seven and became the most-awarded male K-pop solo artist at the award show.

At the 2024 Circle Chart Music Awards, he won Artist of the Year – Album for GOLDEN, Artist of the Year – Digital, Artist of the Year – Global Streaming, and Artist of the Year – Streaming Unique Listeners for Seven.

At the 2024 Golden Disc Awards, he bagged Best Album (Bonsang) for GOLDEN and Best Digital Song (Bonsang) for Seven.

Additionally, BTS' Jungkook won Artist of the Year at the 2024 Hanteo Music Awards and holds the record of being the first Korean act to sell over 2.6 million album copies on Hanteo.

The BTS idol became the first member of his band to have the most wins and is followed by Kim Taehyung aka V with 11 wins, and Park Jimin with six wins.

Additionally, the rapper and record producer—who is also the founder of KOZ Entertainment, which is a HYBE subsidiary and home to BOYNEXTDOOR—ZICO has collected 11 music show wins. Furthermore, he won the Main Award (Bonsang) at the 2023 Seoul Music Awards.

Expand Tweet

At the 2024 Japan Gold Disc Awards, Jungkook took home two major wins in the categories of Song of the Year by Streaming – Western for Left and Right and Song of the Year by Download – Asia for Seven. In addition, at the 2023 MAMA Awards, Jungkook bagged Best Collaboration and Best Dance Performance Male Solo for Seven.

At the 2023 Melon Music Awards, the BTS idol won four out of five categories he was nominated in, including Best Male Solo, Hot Trend, Millions Top 10, and the Top 10 Artist Award.

At the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards, Jungkook won Best Song for Seven and Best K-Pop and took home the Song of Summer trophy for Seven from the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The Please Don't Change singer also won the 2024 People's Choice Awards for Male Artist of the Year.

More accolades earned by BTS' Golden Maknae

The song Left and Right—for which he won Song of the Year by Streaming – Western at the 2024 Japan Gold Disc Awards—by American musician Charlie Puth, featuring Jungkook, was released in 2022. The song peaked at #22 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

The BTS idol went on to perform at the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, making history as the first South Korean artist to record an official song for the FIFA World Cup soundtrack with Dreamers later that year.

Expand Tweet

Then, with the release of his first solo song Seven (feat. Latto) in 2023, Jungkook shattered several streaming and chart records. He became the first Korean solo artist to accomplish so when it debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, Global 200, and Global Excl. U.S. charts.

Later, it became the quickest song in history to achieve one billion plays on Spotify and is now the first K-pop solo artist to surpass 5.2 billion Spotify streams across all credits.

In other news, BTS members led the way with noteworthy honors, as interest in K-pop singers grew by the minute. At the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on April 1, BTS won every major honor, including those for significant newly created unique categories.

Although every member of the K-pop sensation BTS is a member of the South Korean military, the group won five accolades at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. This is the team's sixth straight victory in the division since 2018.