On March 31, 2024, BTS' Jimin made headlines for his philanthropic deeds once again. An X user (@PJM_data) shared that BTS' Jimin has donated a scholarship for students attending Dongeui Institute of Technology in the Department of Physical Education, located in Busan. A fellow professor named Kwon Kwon-Jeong posted details about the scholarship on the university's official website.

This is not the first time that the "Like Crazy" singer-songwriter donated to the education sector. Jimin also gave his alma school, Busan Arts High School, several donations of 30 million KRW, or around $22,200, for a total of KRW 160 million, or roughly $118,000.

Consequently, his fans were moved by his repeated kind and thoughtful gestures and his determination to help students in South Korea. They lauded the star for having a "heart of golden" and showered praises on him on social media.

BTS' Jimin's repeated philanthropic gestures toward helping students access education have touched everyone's hearts

Meanwhile, Professor Kwon Kwon-Jeong expressed gratitude through his post on behalf of the Department of Physical Therapy on Dongeui Science University's website. The post read:

"BTS Jimin donated a scholarship to the Department of Physical Therapy at Dongeui Science University. We are so grateful that Professor Taesik Lee and Jimin's father became connected and supported the development of the Department of Physical Therapy."

The professor continued:

"In the first semester of 2024, a second-year student was selected as a scholarship student, and in the second semester, this scholarship will continue...We hope that our students will receive scholarships and become talents that society needs more, and we hope that our students will also live a life of giving to others."

Given that students in Busan were frequently impacted by family situations and found it difficult to concentrate on their schoolwork, Jimin decided to contribute.

With the contributions from other donors, the total sum raised reached KRW 193 million or around $143,000. In total, ten students received this honor.

The "FACE" singer-songwriter has made twelve donations to support Heedong Elementary School uniform expenses and children's academic endeavors. The Busan Arts High School received 1,200 new desks, and the Busan Board of Education received almost 100 million KRW (around $74,000) twice. The Jeonnam Education Center for the Future will get scholarships totaling around KRW 100 million, or roughly $74,000.

Furthermore, the International Rotary Club received 100 million KRW, or around $74,000, while the Green Umbrella Children's Foundation received more than 100 million KRW, or roughly USD $74,000. After that, he gave more than 100 million KRW (about $74,000) to UNICEF and over 100 million KRW (roughly USD 74,000) to the Gangwondo Board of Education.

Additionally, Jimin has given over 5 million KRW (about $3,700) to the Busan Nam-gu Love Your Hometown Donation and over 100 million KRW (roughly $74,000) to the Chungbukdo Board of Education.

Meanwhile, the BTS idol and musician behind the hit solo album FACE is currently serving in the South Korean military. He joined in December 2023 and will return in June 2025.