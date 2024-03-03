"He never forgets his roots": BTS' Jimin sends a personalized copy of 'FACE' via his father to 'Queen of Trot' Jang Yoon-jeong during her Busan show

BTS megastar Park Jimin made waves online due to his kindness and etiquette. On March 2, 2024, an X user (@PJM_data) posted that the singer-songwriter sent a copy of his debut solo album FACE to the South Korean trot singer Jang Yoon-jeong. On the CD cover, the BTS sensation wrote a handwritten note expressing how honored he was to be able to give her his album.

Jimin wrote (translated by @PJM_data):

"Dear Jang Yoonjeong Sunbaenim. Sunbaenim, I grew up listening to your music since I was young and now that I can give you (my) CD, it is an honor."

Fans were overjoyed to witness the K-pop phenomenon write a handwritten statement of thanks and praise to the great South Korean singer. The Like Crazy singer-songwriter was praised by a fan who said that he always remembers "his roots" and the people that matter to him.

"He gives his album as a business card": Fans lavish praise on BTS Jimin for his kind gesture

The post was posted by Jang Yoon-jeong on her Instagram account (@jangmasteryj), which displayed the BTS idol's debut solo album along with a flower basket. According to the X user @PJM_data, the flower basket was sent by the BTS member's father and read:

"Congratulations on your Busan Concert! BTS Jimin Appa (Dad)"

Meanwhile, the caption on Jang Yoon-jeong's Instagram post (translated by Google) read:

"Busan concert... I felt very sorry about the last cancellation, but I received so much love. Thank you so much. BTS Jimin is a devoted son. Thank you for our special relationship (I have hidden your father’s name)."

South Korean trot singer Jang Yoon-jeong, who is known as “The Queen of Trot,” debuted in 1999. Her song Eomeona! (English translation: Oh My Goodness!) reached the top of the charts in 2004 and she gained widespread recognition. It's well known that the song contributed to the resurgence of trot music in South Korea.

Furthermore, Jang Yoon-jeong was ranked the third most popular singer in the nation in a 2017 Gallup survey. Her family appeared in The Return of Superman, a well-liked reality series, from 2019 to 2022.

Fans showered praises on the father and son duo for their thoughtful gesture and hailed him as the "sweetest" person. Others admired his father for being equally kind and generous toward everyone.

This is not the first time that the K-pop idol has done something sweet for others. Previously, actress and comedian Park Seulgi revealed that she had received a personalized signed copy of FACE from the BTS star via actor Park Bo-gum. The actress disclosed it on MBCentertainment YouTube talk show Radio Star.

In other news, Park Jimin of BTS enlisted in the South Korean military in December 2023 and successfully graduated the basic training on January 17, 2024.

The singer-songwriter was awarded the Honour of Exemplary with commendation from the Chief of Division and was crowned "Best Trainee." On March 1, 2024, he was reportedly promoted to Private First Class in the 5th Infantry Division.