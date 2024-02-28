"Beautiful inside and out": Fans react as actress Park Seulgi reveals her joy of getting BTS Jimin's self-signed 'FACE' album copy from Park Bo-gum

On February 28, 2024, BTS Jimin was mentioned on the talk show Radio Star by MBCentertainment on YouTube. South Korean actress Park Seul-gi, known for the 2018 popular drama Memories of the Alhambra, mentioned that she received a self-signed physical album copy of FACE from the BTS idol via singer-actor Park Bo-gum. In addition, the album copy was addressed personally to her.

An X account (@PJM_data) shared the update on Twitter and provided an English translation of Park Seul-gi's statement, where she said,

"It had Jimin's name on it. I love BTS and Bogum got the autographed album for me. It felt like my heart would melt..."

BTS member Park Jimin is one of the most revered names in the Korean entertainment industry and internationally. Hence, the ARMY swelled with pride to see a talented actress like Park Seul-gi mentioning how much she admires the Like Crazy singer-songwriter.

One fan wrote on Twitter and hailed the BTS star for being 'beautiful inside and out' and sending Park Seul-gi his album as a token of gratitude.

"Such a beautiful soul": Fans have an online meltdown to see BTS Jimin's warm self-written message to actress Park Seul-gi

The BTS member and a celebrated Korean soloist sent Park Seul-gi a physical copy of his debut solo album FACE. On the album cover, the musician had penned a heartfelt message and expressed his gratitude to the actress for rooting for him. He wrote,

"Dear Seulgi Sunbaenim. Sunbaenim, this is Jimin! I am well aware that you have been cheering for me and have mentioned me. I am always grateful and I will try hard to continue to show you my best. Always be healthy and I wish you happiness. Thank you. -BTS Jimin"

Previously, from admitting she was a fan of the FACE artist to dreaming about him, viewing his videos while expecting her second child, and desiring her second kid to be like him, Park Seul-gi made several references to the BTS member.

In the KBS2's variety show, The Return of Superman, she expressed her love for Jimin in January 2024. The actress disclosed that she nicknamed her second child "Tantanie" because she adores BTS, and her first child "Bangtanie" after the Like Crazy singer-songwriter.

Meanwhile, the particular clip previewed MBCentertainment's episode, which aired on February 28, 2024, at 10.30 pm KST. In the preview video, Park Seul-gi explains that the kind gesture of Park Bo-gum and the Alone singer extremely touched her. She continued that she had never mentioned her love and admiration for her favorite BTS idol to her co-stars or colleagues.

Park Seul-gi elaborated that besides her Instagram account, she never mentioned her love for BTS or the Promise singer; hence, she broke down into tears as soon as she received the surprise from Park Bo-gum. She said,

"No no I was touched because I don't usually! The only people who know that I like BTS Jimin are my Instagram followers. Because that's the only place I post (about him). I like Bangtan so much that even my firstborn's nickname was Bangtanie. [...] Anyway, when I received it I started to cry."

Fans reacted to the clip and lauded the Alone singer-songwriter for sending Park Seul-gi his album.

In the meantime, the FACE artist enlisted in the South Korean military on December 12, 2024, alongside Jungkook of BTS. Both idols are set to return to the entertainment industry in June 2025, along with Kim Namjoon, Min Yoongi, and Kim Taehyung.