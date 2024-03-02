"LOVE HOW HE IS ALWAYS SUCCEEDING": Fans rejoice as BTS' Jimin becomes eligible for Corporal's position two months earlier than the set date

On March 1, 2024, X user @JiminGlobal shared that BTS' Jimin has been reportedly eligible for the promotion to the position of Corporal two months earlier than the scheduled date.

The singer began his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, with fellow group member Jungkook. They joined the service as companion soldiers through the buddy system. He has also graduated from his five weeks of basic training.

The fandom felt proud as the post circulated on the internet. They took to social media, expressing that Jimin is succeeding in every aspect of life, including the military. One user has even tweeted:

"Jimin is excelling as usual": Fans are proud of BTS member for his exceptional military service

On January 18, 2024, BTS' Jimin received the honor of The Best Trainee (also known as The Most Exemplary Trainee) commendation from the Division's Commander. He was awarded with the recognition for getting the highest marks from all assessments. It reportedly made him eligible for the promotion to the rank of Corporal two months earlier than the set date, as per user @JiminGlobal on X.

He was also honored with the HONOR OF EXEMPLARY with a Commendation from the Chief of Division for his outstanding service during five weeks of basic training.

The idol was recently promoted to Private First Class in the military on March 1, 2024. It is his first official promotion in the Republic of Korea Army Force (ROKAF). The promotion is provided to the recruits within a year of their enlistment after a special request from the supervisor.

Due to the idol's achievement, he could possibly be promoted to Corporal two months earlier than the set date. As the next position after Private First Class is a Corporal, fans are waiting with bated breath to hear the announcement of his early promotion. A Corporal has three stripes on the shoulder, and fellow group member j-hope has occupied this position.

The fandom was ecstatic about the idol's growth in the military and considered him as their role model. They also wished for his safe return from the military and expressed their longing for his return.

In recent news, the idol released his digital solo single, Closer Than This, on December 22, 2023. The idol wanted to convey his raw thoughts and feelings for BTS ARMY through the song.

He emerged as the face of Harper's Bazaar Japan's March 2024 special edition issue and featured on three different covers. The issue includes twelve pages of portraits and interviews. Fans can pre-order it from several sites, including Elle Shop, Amazon, and others.

The BTS member is currently deployed at the Fifth Infantry Division. Jimin and the rest of the BTS members are expected to be discharged from the military in 2025, where they are expected to return as a full group in the music industry.