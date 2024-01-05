"I was really, really scared": BTS leader Kim Namjoon reveals how the band was treated during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in the US

BTS frontman Kim Namjoon aka RM discussed the unique treatment the group experienced at their first-ever Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) in 2017, according to an exclusive interview that emerged on January 4, 2024. The BTS leader attributed the special treatment to the zeal and presence of their devoted audience, known as ARMY.

According to Namjoon, the band received slightly better treatment from the BBMAs. He recalled how afraid he was the first time he and his bandmate had appeared on the event's red carpet. He was extremely glad that the ARMYs that arrived could help. Namjoon said,

"I was really, really scared when I went to the red carpet for the first event. Thanks to the ARMYs who came there, I felt so, so relieved."

"They really treated us a little better": BTS Namjoon shares how ARMYs cheering made BBMAs carefully regard the septet

The 2021 interview, which the YouTube channel ArchiveK just made available, included key points in BTS's rise to global recognition. It also included a recollection of their first-ever Billboard Music Awards event, which happened four years ago.

Suga's reconstructive surgery on his shoulder kept him away from events at that point, so the other six members thought back on how important it was to their first-ever candidature and win at one of the Big Three major music awards in the US.

Reliving that unforgettable day, RM recounted how the 400–500 people assembled at the arena erupted in thunderous applause as soon as they stepped onto the pink carpet. BTS gained notoriety following the group's huge shout-out from local fans, and despite the BBMAs' lack of familiarity with the group in 2017, they spoke with them "carefully" due to their local popularity.

Namjoon said:

"They really treated us a little better."

At the 2017 BBMAs, BTS won the 'Top Social Artist Award', beating Justin Bieber, the biggest star in the business, and it was their first-ever win at an American awards ceremony. Their career progression was forever changed by this momentous victory, which paved the way for further recognition in the American music industry.

At the time, BTS was still relatively undiscovered in the American market, and K-Pop had not yet attained the kind of international fame it currently enjoys. Namjoon aka RM did, however, reveal that the presence of their devoted following, ARMY, had a significant impact on their welcome at the award event.

Inside the arena, ARMYs were also assiduously supporting their lads, the members remembered with nostalgia. Namjoon went on to say that because of how enthusiastically ARMYs were applauding them, several American celebrities approached them for photos.

Namjoon's famous acceptance speech from the BBMAs 2017 further solidified the band's footing in the international music realm was dedicated to his fandom, ARMY, by him and his members. He had said:

"We still cannot believe we’re standing here on this stage at the Billboard Music Awards… Most importantly, this award belongs to the every people all around the world that shine the love and light on us by the million and make BTS proud.”

With the support of their ARMY social media-savvy fanbase, BTS trounced Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and Shawn Mendes in the fan-voted top social artist category at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) gala in Las Vegas.

On the red carpet, BTS attracted attention—especially Jin, who became a viral sensation on the day of the event in 2017 due to his ethereal visuals—and ran into some of the biggest winners and performers of the evening, such as Halsey, Camila Cabello, and The Chainsmokers.

The BTS leader said that the interviewees that day were impacted by ARMY's boisterous presence as well. Since they were seeing this kind of devotion for the first time, they were even more curious to learn about the K-pop group. Ironically, BTS didn't know a lot of the celebrities they photographed with either.

Even though BTS members are about to enter the military, they have given their fans something fresh to think about. The band has released six episodes of the eight-part documentary series BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star, which provides an inside look at the group's ascent to worldwide fame and is being premiered on Disney+ every Wednesday.

Monuments is a great place for ARMY, or seasoned fans, to revisit their time on the group's ascent while also feeling like a BTS primer for those who aren't already acquainted with them. The opening sequence establishes the tone for the whole show, showcasing the performers as they launch their careers with that message at the center of their music.

Meanwhile, the return of BTS' Jin to the scene from the military won't be too lengthy for BTS fans to anticipate. As he completes his necessary military duty in Korea, the singer—who is also the eldest member of BTS—shared a new video on New Year's Eve on December 31, 2023, hinting at his impending musical comeback.