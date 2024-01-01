“Why are they so obsessed with turning old”: Fans react hilariously to BTS Jin’s logic of being mid-30 after turning 31 in his monthly video message

On December 31, BIGHIT MUSIC dropped a video where the Astronaut singer shared a heartwarming message to the fans talking about the New Year, turning 31, and snowman.

Talking about his age, as translated by @seokjinism1 on the X, Jin said:

“Ta-da, everyone! Hello! Seokjin came to say hi for the new year. It’s January, everyone. The New Year has come. I will become a year older in January. I’d be in my mid-30s by now.”

The BTS member garnered much attention for his take on his age, which is 31 years following the international age system. By only turning one year into his 30s, he addressed it as mid-30s which saw hilarious reactions from fans on the internet.

“His lies to cover that he's a vampire”: Fans hilariously react to Jin talking about his age in his January 2024 message for ARMYs

BTS member recently spoke about his age in his monthly message video for ARMY, catching everyone's attention. Fans discuss how BTS members calculate and think about their ages on social media in a hysterical discussion.

A fan highlighted that they have been a fan of the septet for almost four years and Jin's age has been 30 years the whole time. This confusion was due to the former South Korean age calculation system which counts two more years to the international age of a person.

The Awake singer said he would be in his mid-30s once he concluded his mandatory military service, leaving fans in laughter.

The Epiphany singer revealed that he is an ace at snowboarding while talking about snow fights and creating snowmen during the winter. Furthermore, he requested fans to wait for him for just a few months until he is discharged from his national duties.

He also asked fans to make a snowman that would resemble him and share it on the fan community app Weverse.

“Make lots of snowmen and think about me as you make them. I don’t know if this would be possible but make a snowman that looks like me and post it on Weverse. I’ll be looking at them. Please make a snowman that looks like me if possible! All right I’m gonna say goodbye here. Guys, I’ll be back in February and March. Watch this video until then. Bye!”

The Moon singer will be discharged from the military on June 12, 2024, just a day before the 11th debut anniversary of BTS.