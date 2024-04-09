BTS' ON Kinetic Manifesto film surpasses 600 Million views becoming group's 13th music video to reach this milestone on YouTube

On April 9, at approximately 8:41 am Korean Standard Time, BTS’ ON Kinetic Manifesto Film surpassed 600 million views on YouTube as the 13th music video by the group to do so. The K-pop boy group continues to receive love and appreciation from fans through their artistry as fans cannot stop streaming their music.

The video was officially released on February 21, 2020, at 6 pm Korean Standard Time. The song served as the titular tune for their recording-breaking album Map of the Soul: 7. The music video took four years, one month, and 18 days to amass such a huge number of streams on YouTube. BTS are popular for their exciting music videos with captivating storylines and intriguing concepts.

The thirteen music videos by BTS reached 600 million views on YouTube:

DNA

Fire

Fake Love

MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) featuring Steve Aoki

IDOL

Dope

Boy With Luv featuring Halsey

Blood Sweat & Tears

Save Me

Dynamite

Butter

Permission to Dance

ON Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima

On February 21, 2020, BTS dropped the highly anticipated Croma Prima film of their Map of the Soul: 7 album title track, ON, showcasing an electrifying performance. The Kinetic Manifesto film was shot at the Sepulveda Dam in San Fernando Valley, California and the song shows their seven-year journey in the music industry overcoming hurdles.

The septet was joined by talented individuals including 30 dancers from the group The Lab and the marching band The Blue Devil.

In particular, the film is known for its choreography which was led by choreographer Sienna LaLau who also directed the choreography of BTS’ popular B-side track Dionysus. This performance video is enjoyed by the fans, given the compelling dance break sequence.

The film is named Kinetic Manifesto which captivated the audience with its powerful expression. It served as the declaration of their message through dynamic marching with powerful instrumentals backed by the drums.

Furthermore, the official music video of ON also captured many fans' hearts, it's appreciated by the viewers for its cinematography along with the fascinating plotline. The official music video has garnered over 300 million streams on YouTube.

The album Map of the Soul: 7 recorded a sell-out of more than 4 million copies globally and became the best-selling album in 2020. The album also grabbed the International Federation of Phonographic Industry's Global Album Chart Award in 2021.

About BTS’ Military services

Currently, all seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook are serving in the military. RM and Kim Taehyung began their services on December 11, 2023, followed by Jimin and Jungkook on December 12, 2023, as the final members to get enlisted.

Jimin and Jungkook are fulfilling their national duties side by side through the buddy system which allows two friends and acquaintances to serve the mandatory conscription together.

Suga began his services on September 22, 2023, after concluding his successful solo world tour D-DAY. On the other hand, j-hope enlisted on April 18, 2023, and will be discharged from his services in October 2024. Meanwhile, Jin, the eldest member of the group, was the first member to begin his services in December 2022. The Astronaut singer is expected to return a day earlier than the group's 11th debut anniversary on June 12, 2024.

All the seven members are expected to reunite as a group in 2025.