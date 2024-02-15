"Namjoon saxophonist debut": Fans react as BTS' RM spotted in red military band uniform with a saxophone

BTS’ RM is all over social media after his latest images from the military, shared by a South Korean netizen, went viral. On February 15, a netizen tweeted on social media about having witnessed the BTS member in the military band, which resulted in a huge wave of reactions among fans.

According to user @bts0613army4, the BTS leader has joined the military band and was seen performing at the graduation ceremony. The netizen wrote,

“I'm leaving a message carefully because l want to tell you about Namjoon oppa's news (?) and his current situation (?)..! Namjoon oppa is in the military band. At the graduation ceremony, he was wearing a red military band coat and playing the saxophone!!! Namjoon oppa says he's doing well..”

A netizen claimed that BTS' RM has joined military band (Image Via X/@bts0613army4)

Fans were surprised to see the singer donning the red military band uniform with a saxophone. They expressed their excitement on social media and hopes of hearing him play the instrument. Later that day, another netizen allegedly shared a photo of RM wearing the uniform. As this marked the first time fans saw the K-pop idol with a saxophone, one user on X noted how it was a "debut" of sorts:

“Namjoon saxophonist debut”

“Staying close to music even in the military”: Fans react as BTS’ RM spotted in red military band uniform

The BTS leader began his military service journey on December 11, along with his fellow member Kim Taehyung. On January 15, BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed they had graduated from their five-week basic training. The duo were among the only four elite trainees out of 800 soldiers to receive awards. The Layover singer then continued to train for three more weeks to join the Special Duty Team as planned.

However, details about RM's duties were not disclosed, until a fan allegedly shared photos of the singer in a band uniform. The military band often performs at special events like school functions or festivals, which are held in proximity of their designated base.

Known primarily for his exemplary songwriting skills and rapping prowess, RM can also play several instruments, like the piano and guitar. Thus, fans could not contain their happiness upon watching the Yet to Come singer wearing the band uniform, while playing the saxophone. They expressed their wish to hear him play the instrument and were happy to see the idol pursuing his passion for music while completing his national duty in the military.

Other popular South Korean celebrities who joined the music band during their conscription are Lee Do-hyun and Key. Actor Lee Do-hyun enlisted in August last year and joined the Air Force military band, while SHINee member Key also began his service in March 2019 and was admitted to the military band.

