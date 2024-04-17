BTS has recently intrigued fans with the unveiling of a cryptic new website under the MONOCHROME Logistics Project. The enigmatic teaser shared by BIGHIT MUSIC on April 15, 2024, accompanied with the caption,

"Didn't you forget something? #BTS #방탄소년단 #MNCR #MNCR_Logistics,"

Expand Tweet

This left fans buzzing with curiosity. The website, designed to resemble a delivery service platform, invited ARMYs to "track their shipment," adding to the mystique surrounding the group's latest venture.

While fans eagerly flocked to the website in search of clues, the details of the project remains shrouded in secrecy, fueling speculation about its true nature.

Some fans speculate that the website may be hinting at the launch of a new BTS pop-up store, given the mention of an address and a "free shipping coupon" on the site, alongside striking monochromatic photos of each member.

Expand Tweet

The connection between MONOCHROME and BTS's HYYH series has also sparked speculation among fans, with some drawing parallels between the website's references and significant dates from the group's past releases.

BTS' new hints with latest update on enigmatic website, fans' theories, and more

In addition to the individual members' photos, an "inspection video" has been unveiled, featuring diverse images and clues. Fans of the septet persist in deciphering theories inspired by these hints.

Expand Tweet

The mention of a manufacturing date of September 2021, coinciding with the group's I Need U music video and trailer, has led fans to theorize about potential connections between MONOCHROME and the HYYH storyline.

Moreover, the group's Grammy 2022 performance, featuring MONOCHROME outfits and imagery reminiscent of the Youth era, has prompted fans to speculate about the project's thematic elements.

Furthermore, fans have been dissecting clues from members' previous interactions, particularly a Weverse live session before enlistment, where V hinted at an extensive project in the works. He also posted a picture from the same photoshoot approximately two years ago.

Expand Tweet

Despite the hiatus from the industry due to mandatory military service, the group continues to captivate fans with their innovative projects and teasers. The MONOCHROME Logistics Project has reignited excitement among ARMYs, who eagerly await further details and insights into the latest venture.

Clues we know till now about BTS' new venture

Expand Tweet

On April 12, 2024, BTS's official social media platforms released a teaser for their new website, MNCR Logistics, followed by the website's details with the caption,

"Track your shipment."

The website's message, inviting fans to request an ARMY PRIORITY SERVICE package containing a "memory cloud," has fueled speculation about its significance.

The website further hints at its theme with an acronym explanation, revealing MNCR as an abbreviation for MONOCHROME, and a password clue deciphered as ETERNAL YOUTH, sparking a frenzy of speculation among fans.

As fans eagerly await the revelation of BTS's latest venture, theories abound regarding the hidden meanings behind the dates and clues embedded within the website. Some speculate about a potential OT7 song release, while others ponder the possibility of an offline concert or other exciting events.

The upcoming BTS POP-UP: MONOCHROME event adds another layer of anticipation for fans eagerly awaiting further information about the project. As the countdown to April 17, 2024, continues, anticipation reaches a fever pitch, underscoring their unmatched ability to captivate and engage their global audience even during their hiatus from the industry.

Despite their absence from the limelight, the group's creativity and innovation continue to keep ARMYs excited and occupied, eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the MONOCHROME Logistics Project.

All the members are currently serving in the military. While Jin and J-hope are expected to return this year, the other five members, RM, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jungkook will return next year. The septet is reported to return to the spotlight as a group by June 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback