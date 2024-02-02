"This giving me nostalgia": ARMYs go gaga over the new official trailer of 'Begin Youth' based on BTS' HYYH storyline

Begin Youth is an upcoming K-drama based on BTS' famous storyline of The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Trilogy, which is also known as the Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa (HYYH). On February 2, 2024, the full official trailer of the forthcoming masterpiece resurfaced on the internet, sending fans into a frenzy.

Based on the imaginary narrative of BTS, the trailer was initially unveiled on November 26, 2023. It provided a glimpse into the plot of the drama and a closer look into the lives of the seven characters played by promising new actors. The characters are named after BTS' webtoon 7Fates: CHAKHO, which is yet another series produced by HYBE.

Meanwhile, as the full official trailer for Begin Youth resurfaced on the internet, the ARMYs have become more emotional considering that the seven members of the boyband are actively serving in the military and have been away from the spotlight. Reacting to the trailer, a fan wrote how it made them nostalgic as it reminded them of the "BU story."

"Inject this into my veins": Fans reminisce BTS' HYYH era as the new Begin Youth trailer makes its way to the internet

The series tells the story of seven friends who overcome all odds to be content and together. Providing a glimpse into what's to come, the trailer features Kim Hwan, who depicts Jin, who is paired with the term Sacrifice. Being a politician's son, he constantly tries to keep his life apart from his father's. Upon transferring to a new school, he befriends six other kids, despite their unusual friendship.

Under the keyword Rumour, the trailer introduces Cein (Suga), who is held responsible for his mother's death and for setting his own house on fire. After being abandoned by his mother in an amusement park as a child, Hosu (J-Hope) finds a family in his six friends, as is revealed in the trailer. He is paired with the keyword Interest.

Under the moniker Poverty, Dogeon (Namjoon) emerges as another youth who was taught to give up on his dreams and hopes at a very young age due to financial burdens.

Haru (Jimin), who keeps his secrets hidden and exhibits strong symptoms of sadness, anxiety, and self-loathing, is associated with the keyword Memory. Joaan's (Taehyung) story features being abandoned by his mother and a violent father turning to drink, exposing him to violence. Since his grief is a result of his damaged family, he is associated with Violence.

At the end of the Begin Youth trailer, a troubled and tormented young Jeha (Jungkook) is introduced. He requires assistance and love in his life. Jeha is surrounded by an absent and ignorant mother who marries a different man, and his stepson insults him. The trailer shows how Hwan finds his happiness among these six boys and vice versa as the story progresses to tear them all apart by throwing obstacles in their faces.

The new full trailer for Begin Youth jogged several memories of BTS' HYYH era and its plotline, and fans expressed their support and excitement for the release of the upcoming LIVE-action drama.

Begin Youth will see actor Seo Ji-hoon play Kim Hwan. Similarly, Ahn Jo-ho plays Hosu (Jung Ho-seok or J-Hope), Seo Young-joo portrays Dogeon (Kim Nam-joon or RM), Kim Yoon-woo depicts Haru (Park Jimin), Jung Woo-jin plays Jooan (Kim Tae-hyung or V), and Jeon Jin-seo portrays Jeha (Jeon Jungkook), while Ro Jong-hyun plays Cein (Min Yoon-gi or SUGA).

Begin Youth was originally anticipated to be released by the end of 2023; however, this did not happen. The release date has not been announced. However, it will be available for streaming worldwide on Xclusive. Fans are eagerly waiting for the production house to unveil the release date and streaming platforms.