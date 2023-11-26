"It's giving me goosebump": Begin Youth inspired by BTS' HYYH era featuring a star-studded lineup sends the internet into a frenzy

HYBE Labels released the official trailer of Begin Youth, which is based on BTS' HYYH era, on November 26, 2023. Although fans were thrilled and overwhelmed by the trailer, the cast lineup has heightened their anticipation. The latest canon released by HYBE on Sunday featured several much-loved stars from the K-drama world including Jung Sung-il, Woo Hee-jin, and Nam Myung-ryeol among others.

The BTS ARMY was moved after watching the trailer of Begin Youth and was over the moon on seeing the cast of the title. They flooded social media platforms like Twitter as they expressed their excitement about the same.

Expand Tweet

In the BTS discography, the term HYYH (Hwa Yong Yeon Hwa) refers to a string of albums also known as The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, which explored a variety of subjects pertaining to the hardships associated with stepping into adulthood.

"I already love it so much": Fans ecstatic on seeing star-studded cast set to feature in BTS' HYYH-based K-drama Begin Youth

The latest trailer of Begin Youth was released on November 26, 2023, and it sent the BTS ARMY into a frenzy. Prominent names from the K-drama fraternity featured in the trailer in pivotal roles and wowed fans online.

Jung Sung-il will play Kim Chang-jun, the father of Hwan (based on BTS' Jin) and a politician. The popular South Korean actor is well-known for his roles in successful K-dramas such as The Glory and Our Blues. Kim Nam-hee will portray Song Jun-ho, the secretary of Hwan's father, in the trailer. The actor rose to fame after his roles in Reborn Rich and Mr. Sunshine.

Expand Tweet

In addition, prominent K-drama actress Woo Hee-jin will play the role of the mother of Jeon Jeha (Jungkook). In Begin Youth, Jeha's mother Hwang Seo-yoon remarries due to her poverty, which takes a toll on Jeon Jeha as she does not understand her son's trauma.

The star-studded cast will also feature other gems such as The King famed actor Nam Myung-ryeol, who will play the school principal Koo Hyun-bok, and Kim Young-woong as Kim Seong-hoon, the father of Jooan (Taehyung).

South Korean actress Lee Hang-ra will take on the role of Shim Seonmi, the mother of Haru (Jimin). In the drama, she is obsessed with maintaining her status in society and turns a blind eye to Haru's severe mental health deterioration.

The hit trailer also featured Seo Yeong-ju, who will bring Kim Dogeon's (RM aka Kim Namjoon) persona to life. Jungkook's character, Jeon Jeha, will be portrayed by Jeon Jin-seo. In addition, Roh Jong-hyun will portray Min Yoongi aka Suga's character, Min Cein, and Jeong Woo-jin will play Kim Taehyung's character, Kim Jooan.

Expand Tweet

Park Jimin's Park Haru will be brought to life by Kim Yoon-woo in the upcoming K-drama. Lastly, Ahn Ji-ho will portray Jeong Hosu in the drama, which is based on the character J-Hope.

Fans were enticed by the star-studded cast list of the upcoming drama Begin Youth and praised HYBE for the same. The BTS ARMY flooded Twitter and lavished praises on HYBE and the actors as they expressed their excitement about the upcoming release.

Furthermore, fans also highlighted that the seven boys are named after BTS' webtoon CHAKHO: 7 FATES.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As HYBE (formerly BigHit Entertainment) released its latest canon, the drama Begin Youth left fans and other K-drama enthusiasts excited. With the septet set to release a 10th-anniversary project based on their album HYYH: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life in 2025, the anticipation surrounding the drama has reached new heights.

While Begin Youth is set to release before the end of 2023, the date hasn't been announced yet. Fans will likely be able to watch the title on Xclusive and an official confirmation about the same is currently awaited.