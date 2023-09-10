"I didn't hit you every single day": 'The Glory' star Kim Hieora's alleged phone conversation with a bully victim gets disclosed by Dispatch

The Korean news outlet Dispatch disclosed the Glory star Kim Hieora’s phone conversation with a bully victim on September 8, 2023. Earlier this year, in 2023, Dispatch had opened up an investigation into the Korean actress when the news outlet received a complaint against her from a bully victim who chose to stay anonymous.

As per the victim’s report, the South Korean actress famous for her roles in K-dramas such as The Glory and The Uncanny Counter 2, had been a part of a high school group, Big Sanji, of S Girls’ Middle School in Wonju, Gangwon, that bullied other students. The victim also stated in her report that the actress would hit them, send them to get her cigarettes, and take away their money.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of bullying. Readers' discretion is advised.

A segment from the phone conversation between Kim Hieora and the victim H is as follows:

Kim Hieora states,

"I'm not denying everything."

To which H replies with,

"But you said that you didn't hit anyone?"

Hieora continues,

"I didn't hit you every single day..."

H further replies,

"No, you just called me to the noraebang and hit me, you called me out and hit me... you always targeted me in particular."

Through Dispatch's private investigation, they contacted and spoke with 11 former classmates from Kim Hieora's high school days to shed some light on the purported claims against the actress. Dispatch even reached out to Kim Hieora for a statement. In May 2023, the actress discreetly contacted all eleven of her old batchmates to apologize. The Glory actress had intended to see the victim who had filed the complaint against her, but the victim refused to meet with her.

'The Glory' star Kim Hieora confesses over the phone call with the bully victim

The first news on Kim Hieora being accused of bullying while still in high school was published by Dispatch on September 6, 2023, after they learned from one of her batchmates that the actress had seen her former classmates in private while keeping the news organization in the dark during an ongoing investigation against her.

In response, The Glory actress Kim Hieora's agency refuted all accusations against the actress and said she was a bystander. On September 8, Kim Hieora tried to contact the bully victim, H, via phone call, and the news agency made the recording public. The following is the conversation as heard on the publicly disclosed phone recording:

H can be heard saying,

"Eora, to be honest, I think that if you had honest intentions of apologizing, you should have called me before you began The Glory."

H continues,

"But I heard that someone reported you for school bullying after The Glory?"

Kim Hieora replies,

"That's right. That's why I called you."

H replies,

"You wouldn't have bothered to call me otherwise."

To which Hieora replies,

"I've always kept you all in my thoughts, all this time..."

H replies with,

"Eora. I'm sorry, but everything that you're saying just sounds like excuses to me. Do you know what I mean?"

Hieora says,

"I can understand that."

H continues with,

"So, what do you want?"

Hieora apologizes,

"I'm sorry."

To which H replies with,

"Do you admit that you hit me?"

Hieora continues to apologize,

"I'm very sorry. Truly."

In the phone conversation that occurred on September 8, 2023, between The Glory actress Kim Hieora and the victim, H, the actress's visible distraught and confession to having bullied the victim in high school was evident. It could be assessed that Kim Hieora's attempt to alleviate the victim to put a lid on this whole controversy went in vain. The conversation follows as such:

Kim Hieora states,

"To be honest, I don't remember everything. But I admit that I did bad things do you. But we were friends in our first year."

To which H counters,

"Why does that matter?"

Kim Hieora continues,

"That's why I always had you in the back of my mind. I thought that you might have felt stronger betrayal, and that left deeper scars in you."

H replies with,

"For some reason, you always targeted me."

Kim Hieora replies,

"I'm so sorry. But what I'm concerned about is that, if these things go public, it could publicly reveal the information of a lot of others who didn't do any wrong. Many people will suffer damages because of me."

Quite ironically, Kim Hieora has starred in the 2022 thriller K-drama The Glory, which starred Song Hye-kyo and is based on the true story of a bully victim seeking revenge for her high school assailants. After the disclosed phone call recording on September 8, 2023, Kim Hieora's agency, GRAM Entertainment, made a statement to OSEN News:

“We are taken aback at the edited records of the phone call. We will be releasing the parts that were not made public.”

After the bullying accusations made against Kim Hieora broke out, her episode with SNL Korea was canceled. However, her play as 'Frieda Kalho' has not faced any cancelation or postponement.