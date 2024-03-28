On March 28, BTS’ J-Hope unveiled the official motion picture teaser of his upcoming song Neuron, featuring popular Korean hip-hop artist Gaeko and South Korean-American singer Yoon Mi-rae.

Before enlisting in the military, the rapper filmed a docu-series named HOPE ON THE STREET, which explores his passion for dancing. Alongside the documentary, he also plans to release a six-track OST album.

The upcoming album is creating a huge buzz on social media as it is set to bring together a powerhouse of South Korean artists, including his fellow member Jungkook, LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin, Nile Rodgers, and more.

For the title track, Neuron, J-Hope teamed up with Gaeko of Dynamic Duo and Yoon Mi-rae, who are known for their rapping and singing prowess in the Korean hip-hop music scene. Anticipation is at an all-time high as fans and netizens wonder what this music video cum film has to offer.

On March 28, J-Hope unveiled the official motion picture teaser for the song Neuron, featuring Gaeko and Yoon Mi-rae. This song will serve as the titular tune of the OST album.

The album comprises six songs: a solo version of On The Street, lock/unlock, I Don't Know, and What If…, I Wonder. Each song on the album will play as the underscore track on each episode of the documentary series.

Meanwhile, the BTS member J-Hope, known as Jung Ho-seok, has established himself as a prominent figure in the music industry. He took the world by storm with his electrifying performance at the 2022 Lollapalooza Music Festival as the first-ever K-pop artist headliner. He also won the Most Popular Male Artist award at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in 2022.

HOPE ON THE STREET episode 1

The much-awaited documentary series released its first episode on Amazon Prime Video on March 27. In his ongoing HOPE ON THE STREET docu-series, the Arson singer plans to show the side of person Jung Ho-seok, which fans have never seen while working as the artist J-Hope.

The first episode displayed J-Hope's affection for street dancing, which pioneered his career as a performing artist. Furthermore, it explored his growth as a freestyle dancer who joined a dancing team named Neuron Crew in his hometown of Gwangju. This episode also gave a sneak peek at his collaboration track I Wonder with his BTS bandmate Jungkook.

The BTS member is set to release the Neuron music video and the six-track OST album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 on March 29 at 1 pm KST.