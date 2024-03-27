BTS J-Hope’s 'HOPE ON THE STREET' docuseries episode 1 gives fans a sneak peek at his upcoming album tracks featuring Jungkook, Neuron Crew, & more

BIGHIT MUSIC released the second documentary series on BTS' J-Hope titled HOPE ON THE STREET on March 28, 2024. The first episode of the six-piece series gave fans a glimpse of the artist's collaboration with his bandmate Jeon Jungkook, Neuron Crew, and more in his upcoming second solo album, HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1, which is set to be released on March 29.

The second album consists of six tracks composed and used for the background score in his docuseries. Each song has a unique story as J-Hope travels through several cities worldwide and reveals his most genuine self to his fans, who are yet to know him as Jung Ho-seok.

Episode 1 from the latest documentary project showed the Jack in the Box rapper-songwriter travel, meeting with other versatile dancers, and dancing with them on the street. The pilot episode is an ode to his roots in freestyle dance form, which he started as a child and then explored a great deal once he joined Neuron Crew. Later, Jung Ho-seok of Gwanju's Neuron Crew would debut with BTS in 2013 as J-Hope.

BTS' J-Hope takes viewers on a ride as he gets in deep with freestyle dancing

BTS' dance leader and rapper, J-Hope, is more than a K-pop sensation, which he further solidified with his thunderous solo performance at the 2022 Lollapalooza in Chicago. He was the first K-pop artist to headline the music festival and lured in over 100,000 spectators—a first in the 30 years of the festival's glorious history.

Each episode is underscored by a track from his upcoming album that shares the same moniker as the docuseries. Episode 1 was marked with the idol's song I Wonder featuring Jungkook of BTS. It starts with the BTS idol performing "Popping" as he traveled across Osaka in Japan and interacted with dancer and performer Gucchon.

Just as the track I Wonder suggests, in episode 1 of HOPE ON THE STREET highlighters, J-Hope's curiosity about his future, what he would like in the future as an artist, will Jung Ho-seok's preferences carry forward in J-Hope's future, and more. The series talks about the artist's love and passion for dance and its various forms—something he is known for worldwide.

While filming a sequence in Osaka where he performs freestyle with Gucchon under the railroad, The Equal Sign rapper-songwriter mentioned that he became nervous. He realized that he hadn't thought through what he would do in his docuseries. The beauty of the docuseries is that the artist has included the raw and unedited bits from the filming where he brainstorms the camera angles and more.

Meanwhile, the song I Wonder is a melodious tune that harmonizes J-Hope's rapping prowess with Jungkook's swoonful baritones. The song exudes an aura of hope and a new beginning, which is the foundation of episode 1 as the BTS idol delved into exploring his roots from the past that connect to his present.

The Arson rapper-songwriter has worked on his new docuseries with dedication as he has weaved his intellectual standpoint as an artist into his artistry. The episode, the song, the filming, and its nuances further established the BTS idol as one of the most revered musicians and one of the most prolific dancers globally.

HOPE ON THE STREET is available for streaming worldwide on Prime Video.