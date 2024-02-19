"Booked and busy for the next two months": Fans ecstatic as HYBE drops BTS J-Hope's 'HOPE ON THE STREET' promotion schedule

HYBE Labels released the official promotion schedule of BTS J-Hope's upcoming album and docu-series HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 on February 20, 2024, at 12 am KST. The label released the official teaser on the rapper's 30th birthday on February 18 and announced the arrival of his upcoming second solo project on March 28, 2024, at 12 am KST.

Once the official promotional schedule was dropped, fans went berserk with excitement and enthusiasm. One fan exclaimed on X excitedly that the fandom would be "booked and busy" with the forthcoming release.

HYBE released the details and information on pre-orders of the upcoming album which has two versions PRELUDE and INTERLUDE along with the Weverse version.

"OH GOD WHAT IS THIS": Fans have a meltdown to see question marks on a date on J-Hope's promotional schedule

As per J-Hope's upcoming album promotion schedule, February 21, at 10 am ET (February 22, at 12 am KST) will release preview cuts of HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, and album preview is scheduled for February 23 at 10 am ET (February 24 at 12 am KST). Following this, highlight medley will be released on February 26 at 10 am ET (February 27 at 12 am KST).

On March 28 at midnight ET (1 pm KST), the main track along with the official motion picture teaser (타이틀곡 오피셜 모션 픽처 티저) will be released by HYBE Labels. On March 29, at 12 am ET/1 pm KST, the title track will be officially released with the motion picture. However, on March 30, a surprise is planned for the fans, which is yet to be announced by the label.

The question marks next to the date in the HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 schedule increased the BTS ARMY's curiosity, resulting in an online breakdown. Previously, BTS Jungkook's solo album marketing schedule had a similar element, as did BTS' PROOF album routine, among others.

Meanwhile, the HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 docu-series promotion schedule is a bit different than the album. On February 28, 10 am ET (February 29 at 12 am KST), the official teaser trailer will be released followed by the poster drop on March 6 at 10 am ET (March 7 at 12 am KST).

On March 13 at 11 am ET (March 14 at 12 am KST), the main trailer of the upcoming docu-series will be unveiled. On March 27 at 11 am ET (March 28 at 12 am KST) episode 1 will be released on Prime Video and TVING, followed by episode 2 the next day on March 28.

Episodes 3 and 4 will be released at the same time on April 3 and 4 ET (April 4 and 5 at 12 am KST). Subsequently, the last two episodes of the docu-series (5 and 6) will be released on March 10 and 11 ET at 11 am (March 11 and 12 at 12 am KST).

Furthermore, BigHit Music (now HYBE Labels) released another teaser clip titled J-Hope ‘HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1’ on delivery that displays a man riding a skateboard through the city, carrying the album package to distributed. The clip also shows several other people performing freestyle dance and taking selfies.

All these hints and teases have heightened the anticipation of the forthcoming release and fans stormed X to express their excitement.

HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 by BTS' J-Hope is a narration of the artist's journey of dance and music as he explores various cities of the world and meets talented people. Reportedly, J-Hope performs with the dancers on the streets, which the documentary film has captured to highlight his bohemian and free spirit for which he is known worldwide.

J-Hope of BTS is currently serving in the South Korean military as a Corporal and will be discharged from his duties in October 2024.