BTS' Kim Taehyung tops the Official UK Singles Downloads chart and claims this week's highest new entry with 'FRI(END)' on the Top 20 Singles chart 

BTS’ Kim Taehyung set the internet ablaze with his latest achievement following the release of his highly anticipated single FRI(END)S. On March 22, the BTS vocalist’s song topped the Official Singles Download Chart while ranking no. 2 on the Official Singles Sales Chart this week (March 22, 2024 - March 28, 2024).

The Official UK Singles Chart records the UK’s biggest songs of the week, determined by the data collected from audio and video streams on music service platforms, including downloads, and sales of CDs and vinyl. The data is collected by the Official Charts Company.

The Layover singer has received much appreciation and love for his recent solo endeavor as fans indulged in streaming on different music platforms. Previously, the singer took over the top spot on the iTunes Chart in the United Kingdom this time, he has shown his influence on the highly esteemed Official Singles Chart.

Notably, V's solo track officially made its debut on the British music chart, taking the 13th spot. This feat marked this week's highest new entry in the Top 20 on the Official Singles Chart Top 100. This milestone has also been recorded as Kim Taehyung’s highest-charting solo song on the chart.

BTS's Kim Taehyung gets this week's highest new entry with 'FRI(END)' on the Top 20 Singles list and tops the Official UK Singles Downloads chart

On March 22, BTS member Kim Taehyung, also popular by his stage name V, took over the British music chart known as the Official Charts with his latest solo single FRI(END)S. The Official Charts shared a tweet on X speaking of the success of the K-pop idol. They honored the singer in their latest coverage, saying,

“Highest new entry of the week comes courtesy of BTS star V, who enjoys his first solo UK Top 20 single with FRI(END)S at Number 13”.

Previously, the titular track Slow Dancing of his album Layover ranked No. 24 in 2023. FRI(END)S has surpassed the song to become Kim Taehyung’s highest-charting song on the chart. The song ranked No. 1 on the Official Singles Download Chart and No. 2 on the Official Singles Sales Chart during the slated week of March 22 - 28.

The Rainy Days singer dropped the song on March 15, alongside an exciting music video featuring British actress Ruby Sear. The music video swiftly became fans’ favorites as it reached 1 million views within an hour of its release, marking itself as the fastest music video of 2024 to reach this feat.

The Slow Dancing singer began his military service on December 11 and is now serving as a member of the Special Duty Team.