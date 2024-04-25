BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN becomes the most streamed album by an Asian solo artist on Spotify

BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN has become the most streamed album by an Asian solo artist on Spotify. The BTS maknae surpassed 3.27 billion plays on the music service platform to achieve this milestone.

Since making his solo debut in July 2023 with the track Seven, Jungkook has been on a record-breaking spree. He has demonstrated his enormous fan following with the increasing numbers of streams on the music service platform as he makes his recent achievement as a K-pop idol.

With his debut solo album, GOLDEN, he has made history by becoming the most streamed album by a Korean solo artist and the first solo act in Asia to do so. Previously, this title was held by Japanese singer-songwriter Joji for his album BALLADS 1.

Jungkook officially released his album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023. Notably, it took him 174 days to amass 3.27 across all the songs on the album on April 24, 2024. Furthermore, he has crossed over 567 million streams on the titular tune, Standing Next to You.

Jungkook's album GOLDEN surpasses 3 billion streams on Spotify

BTS’ Jungkook crossed 3 billion streams on his full English album GOLDEN on Spotify on March 28, 2024. The album features 11 tracks, including the title song Standing Next to You, Yes or No, Hate You, Somebody, Too Sad to Dance, and Shot Glass of Tears.

The album has songs in collaboration with some of the most renowned artists, like Closer to You featuring Major Lazer and Please Don't Change with DJ Snake.

Notably, he is the first K-pop idol to have a solo album surpassing 3 billion streams on the platform. The Still With You singer is also the fastest Asian act and K-pop artist to reach this feat. Additionally, he made history by being the first Asian solo singer to the chart for 20 weeks consecutively on the US Billboard 200 album chart.

GOLDEN also consists of pre-release tracks like the debut single Seven feat. Latto (Clean & Explicit Versions) and 3D with Jack Harlow.

On March 29, 2024, Seven feat. Latto garnered 1.5 billion streams on Spotify, setting the record for the fastest song by a K-pop solo act and Asian solo artist to do so. It took Seven 259 days to make it the third fastest song by a male artist in the world to reach 1.5 billion streams on Spotify.

Jungkook's recent activities

On April 14, the internet started buzzing as the BTS member unexpectedly opened an Instagram page dedicated to his pet dog, Bam. The singer is seen posing with his dog in the profile picture, which captured the attention of netizens.

Confirming the account was by Jungkook himself for his Doberman, the Euphoria singer made a post on Weverse. He has named the account @bowwow_bam with a description that states, “Have a good bam," which translates as night in Korean.

He wrote:

“I can't brag about myself now, so I should brag about my baby. I hope you have a great 'bam' (night). Bowwow_bam. Unity!!!!!!!!!.”

The Instagram account, consisting of nine posts featuring Bam, currently has five million followers.

Previously, in 2022, Jungkook deactivated his account @jungkook.97, where he created memories with fans and answered many questions through Instagram stories. He later revealed through Weverse that he deactivated his profile because he did not use it anymore.

The singer has been serving in the military alongside his group member Jimin since December 12, as the last two members of the group to enlist. He, along with the other members, are expected to reunite as a group in 2025.