BTS' Jungkook wins the ‘Best Fans’ at Capitals’ 2024 Global Awards

BTS member Jungkook broke the internet with his latest achievement by winning at the 2024 Global Awards in the Best Fans category. On March 22, radio channel Capital announced the winners of the 2024 Global Awards, where the BTS maknae beat renowned artists like Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and more for the Best Fans award.

The BTS member has solidified himself as one of the most prominent artists in the music industry, not only as a member of BTS but also as a solo artist.

His single Seven has bagged him many international awards, including Billboard Music Awards and MTV VMAs, within a few months of his debut. Notably, his recent award was solely based on the votes of fans.

Expand Tweet

BTS’ Jungkook wins in Best Fans category at the 2024 Global Award

Expand Tweet

On March 22, BTS’ Jungkook was awarded in the Best Fans category at the British radio channel's affiliated Global Awards. He was nominated for this category alongside popular singers like Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Ice Spice, Olivia Rodrigo, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, and Taylor Swift.

Widely known for his enormous popularity across the globe, Jungkook has demonstrated his influence on his audience through his music and performances. The singer has dominated international music charts like Billboard, with millions of fans tuning in to stream his song.

On March 20, it was confirmed that the title track, Standing Next to You, from his first album, GOLDEN, spent 19 consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, furthering its record as the longest-charting K-pop song by a Korean solo artist.

Jungkook's achievements

Expand Tweet

Jungkook made his solo debut with the single Seven, featuring American rapper Latto, on July 14, 2023. The singer swiftly amassed 15 million streams on Spotify, marking himself as the first male artist in the history of the platform to have the biggest debut day for a song.

The GOLDEN singer has received multiple awards since his solo debut in July 2023. The singer grabbed the Top Global K-pop Song Award for Seven at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. He also won in two categories: Best K-Pop and Best K-Pop at the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards for Seven.

His debut single also won the Song of Summer award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. In 2024, he won the People's Choice Award in the Male Artist of the Year category.

Jungkook began his mandatory military conscription on December 12, 2023, along with his fellow bandmate Jimin.