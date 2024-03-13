BTS' Jungkook to SEVENTEEN: 6 K-pop artists who won at the 38th Japan Gold Disc Awards

BTS’ Jungkook, SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, and more have bagged awards at the 38th Japan Gold Disc Awards. On March 13, the Japan Gold Disc Awards were held, where artists from all over the world, including Japanese artists, Western musicians, and Asian artists, were acknowledged for their musical talents and artistry.

Out of many artists, South Korean musicians, including K-pop groups and solo artists, made their names on the list of winners. Read below to learn more about the six K-pop artists, including Jungkook, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN, and more.

BTS’ Jungkook to SEVENTEEN: All the K-pop artists who won awards at the 38th Japan Gold Disc Awards

BTS’ Jungkook

Known for his groundbreaking debut with the single Seven, featuring American rapper Latto, Jungkook has bagged many international awards, including VMAs. It is no surprise that this digital single won the Song of the Year award in the Download in the Asia category.

LE SSERAFIM

LE SSERAFIM, who recently made their comeback with the album ESAY, won two awards at the 38th Japan Gold Disc Awards. They won the Best 3 New Artists award in the Asia category while also receiving an award in the Asian category, which is the New Artist of the Year.

NewJeans

Another HYBE LABELS girl group that received awards at the 38th Japan Gold Disc Awards is NewJeans. The group took awards in two different categories, including Song of the Year, by streaming in the Asia Category for their highly popular song, OMG. NewJeans also grabbed the Best 3 New Artists award in the Asia category.

RIIZE

The fifth-generation K-pop boy group RIIZE debuted last year under SM ENTERTAINMENT and was also honored with an award at the 38th Japan Gold Disc Award. They won the Best 3 New Artists award in the Asia category and were also the only boy group in this division to receive an award.

Stray Kids

The eight-member boy group Stray Kids, who dominated the Billboard charts with their K-pop albums last year, received an award for their Japanese mini-album.

They grabbed the Best 5 Singles award for their album Social Path/ Super Bowl — Japanese Version. The album featured renowned Japanese singer LiSA on their song Social Path.

SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN made unprecedented records with their 10 million-selling album FML within 9 months of its release, meanwhile, their latest album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN also sold 5 million album copies. The boy group received multiple awards at the 38th Japan Disc Award, including the Artist of the Year award in the Asia category.

They also grabbed the Album of the Year award in the Asia category for their double-title track album, FML. Notably, they also bagged all three awards in the Best 3 Albums award in the Asia Category for their albums: the 10th mini album FML, the 11th mini album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, and the Japan album ALWAYS YOURS.

All over, the group grabbed six trophies at the 38th Japan Gold Disc Award show, with the last one being the Music Video of the Year award in the Asia category with the SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN] JAPAN.

K-pop artists who made it to the winners' list of the 38th Japan Gold Disc Award include BTS’ maknae Jungkook, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, and RIIZE.