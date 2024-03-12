SEVENTEEN Joshua's look for the latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: “He's majestic”

Arena Korea selected SEVENTEEN Joshua as the face of its April special edition issue and the official pictorials have sent fans into a frenzy. On March 12, 2024, the Korean magazine brand shared official photos from the upcoming issue via its official Instagram handle. Arena Korea captioned,

"Arena Releases the cover with Seventeen Joshua, the main character of the April edition."

The magazine brand shared two clips and two photos of the K-pop star and his fans are mesmerized by the new look. According to Carats, the idol looks absolutely stunning in the photos. One of the fans commented on an Instagram post:

Fans are awestruck by the new look of Seventeen Joshua for Arena Korea

Joshua Hong is one of the lead vocalists of the famous K-pop group SEVENTEEN. He is known for his vocals and fluent English. SEVENTEEN Joshua has gained huge global fans with his charismatic stage presence and warm personality. Moreover, fans call him "SEVENTEEN's gentleman" because of his immense patience with his bandmates and soft-spoken nature.

Along with his popularity in the entertainment industry, the singer has also gained quite a success in the fashion world. He has worked with brands like Laneige and SNP. Joshua has also appeared in a video for Givenchy's Prism Libre collection as an ambassador for the brand.

For the latest magazine pictorial, Joshua posed featuring Barrie's outfits which is the oldest cashmere knitting manufacturer in Scotland. While sharing the photos, Arena Korea mentioned that the singer has recently been to Scotland. Arena said,

"Joshua left for Scotland, the brand's hometown for his first official activities after being selected as the ambassador of the top-class cashmere brand 'BARRIE', which was acquired by Chanel."

Fans are excited to see his new works. In the new photos, Joshua is seen wearing a white coat with a white trouser, accessorized by Chanel jewelry. The singer is also wearing another outfit which is a lilac T-shirt accompanied by a denim jacket and jeans. For this look also, he accessorized with Chanel jewelry.

Fans are impressed by his looks. According to them, Barrie selected the right person for their brand ambassador. Here are some of the comments from Arena Korea's Instagram posts.

The K-pop boyband SEVENTEEN is reportedly gearing up to release their new album in April. Moreover, the boy group is also currently preparing for their FOLLOW AGAIN encore concert which will be held in South Korea and Japan, respectively.