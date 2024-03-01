Seventeen’s Mingyu poses for Exquisite, fans applaud: “Real fine” 

Seventeen’s Mingyu recently posed for Exquisite, stunning fans with his captivating visuals. Fans appreciated his appearance for Exquisite, describing it as "real fine." He was seen wearing a black sleeveless top paired with cheetah-printed pants, complemented by a sleek wet hairstyle.

Renowned for his versatility as a singer, rapper, and dancer, Mingyu showcased a sleek and fine side of himself through the lens of the Exquisite's campaign. Fans were in awe of his cool R&B style look for the pictorial, flooding social media platforms with positive responses.

"Extremely beautiful": Fans react as Seventeen’s Mingyu poses for Exquisite

Seventeen's Mingyu received high praise from fans for his appearance in Exquisite. Admirers described his visuals as 'awesome' and appreciated the sense of confidence he exuded in his attire. Fans were particularly amazed by the choice of outfits for the shoot.

In the released images, he struck amazing poses with a stylish ensemble. His effortless and contemporary fashion blended well with the entire style. He looked 'pretty' and 'beautiful' in the visuals, as quoted by his fans on social media platforms.

Mingyu showcased his style in a black sleeveless top paired with cheetah-printed trousers. He enhanced the look with a cheetah-printed bag and the same print blazer, which caught everyone's attention and earned praise from fans for its awesome style.

The magazine photoshoot looked aesthetic, with the colors red and black in sync with the upcoming Autumn/Winter 2024 color palette. He looked stunning in the colors of the season, showcasing a dapper, cool R&B look.

His fashion choices establish him as a trendsetter in the realms of fashion and K-pop. He styled his hair in a wet look, adding to its overall look. For his makeup, Seventeen's member opted for a dewy and radiant complexion with a hint of color on his lips to make it pop up and look bright with the entire outfit.

Fans showered his visuals for Exquisite with positive compliments. They quoted comments like "extremely beautiful and delicate." They loved his look for the magazine and commented on social media platforms with a lot of love and affection.

In other news, Seventeen member recently starred on the Cosmopolitan cover of the upcoming December issue of the magazine brand. After witnessing the new pictorials of the K-pop artist, fans were eagerly waiting for the issue to officially see a public release. After a long wait, fans have finally gotten their hands on the December issue of Cosmopolitan Korea.